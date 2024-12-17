Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Celebrating A Decade Of Blockchain Innovation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The 10th edition of the

Blockchain Africa , hosted by Events, took place on

November 20, 2024 , at the

CSIR International Centre

in Tshwane, South Africa. This landmark event brought together over

411 attendees

from

22 countries , representing diverse sectors, including institutions, software development, academia, and government.

With a theme centered on Africa's unique opportunities in blockchain, the conference featured 37 speakers , 19 sessions and 3 workshops , delivering a rich blend of insights, learning and networking opportunities. Since its inception in 2015, the Blockchain Africa Conference has evolved from exploring...

Read More>>

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN