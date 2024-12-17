Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Celebrating A Decade Of Blockchain Innovation
The 10th edition of the
Blockchain Africa conference , hosted by bitcoin Events, took place on
November 20, 2024 , at the
CSIR International convention Centre
in Tshwane, South Africa. This landmark event brought together over
411 attendees
from
22 countries , representing diverse sectors, including financial institutions, software development, academia, and government.
With a theme centered on Africa's unique opportunities in blockchain, the conference featured 37 speakers , 19 sessions and 3 workshops , delivering a rich blend of insights, learning and networking opportunities. Since its inception in 2015, the Blockchain Africa Conference has evolved from exploring...
