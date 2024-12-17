Al-Sisi, Saudi Minister Discuss Strengthening Cultural Ties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Tuesday with Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, the of Culture of Saudi Arabia, to discuss enhancing bilateral cultural relations between the two nations





The meeting was attended by Ahmed Fouad Hano, Egypt's Minister of Culture, alongside Saudi officials including Essam bin Saeed, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers for Shura Council Affairs, and Saleh bin Eid Al-Hussaini, Saudi Ambassador to Cairo.





According to Mohamed El-Shennawy, the official spokesperson for the Presidency, President Al-Sisi praised the rapid cultural, artistic, and tourism developments taking place in Saudi Arabia. He emphasized Egypt's readiness to collaborate on any cultural initiatives proposed by the Kingdom, citing Egypt's rich cultural heritage, extensive experience, and significant capabilities in arts, culture, and heritage preservation.





Al-Sisi expressed Egypt's willingness to expand cooperation on specific projects with Saudi Arabia in various fields, including arts, literature, and heritage protection.





In response, the Saudi Minister of Culture highlighted the deep cultural bond between the Egyptian and Saudi peoples, noting that Egyptian arts and culture hold a special place in the hearts of Saudi citizens. He emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to intensifying cultural and artistic collaborations with Egypt and ensuring close coordination between relevant ministries and authorities in both countries to further strengthen their cultural ties.





Prince Badr also conveyed the greetings of Saudi Arabia's Queen and Crown Prince to President Al-Sisi. The President, in turn, reaffirmed Egypt's pride in its historical ties with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the cultural realm. He expressed best wishes for the success of Saudi Arabia's upcoming cultural and sporting events, extending his congratulations on the Kingdom's successful bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.