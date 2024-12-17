COSRX's New Launch Dominates Amazon US Hot New Releases

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask Takes #1 Spot in Beauty and Personal Care

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global skincare brand COSRX has once again taken the skincare by storm, with its newly launched Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask claiming the #1 position in US's Hot New Releases in Beauty and Personal Care. Additionally, The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch secured the #38 position in the same category, proving the brand's consistent ability to deliver effective and innovative skincare solutions.

These two products mark exciting additions to COSRX's impressive portfolio of award-winning skincare. Following the viral success of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence - popularly known as the #MirrorSkin Duo - these latest launches build on COSRX's reputation for creating products that deliver unparalleled radiance and results.

Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask

The Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask is the newest addition to COSRX's best-selling Advanced Snail line. Formulated with a high concentration of Snail Mucin, this innovative hydrogel mask delivers hydration, brightening, soothing, and firming benefits in just one use.

Thanks to its unique hydrogel technology, the mask gradually turns transparent as the active ingredients are absorbed, visibly improving skin texture and radiance. Designed for ultimate versatility, it can also be used overnight, making it ideal for users seeking effortless overnight care.

The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch

offers a dermatologist-tested solution for multiple under-eye concerns. Infused with four powerful multi-functional peptides, the patches brighten dark circles, smooth fine lines, and enhance skin elasticity.

Perfect for targeted care, the patches deliver an instant lifting effect while continuously improving tone, texture, and radiance. With consistent use, they rejuvenate and restore the delicate under-eye area, leaving it looking youthful, revitalized, and glowing.

A Continued Legacy of Innovation

These new launches reflect COSRX's commitment to combining innovative formulations with proven results, a philosophy that has earned the brand a dedicated following worldwide.

For more information on the Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask and The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch , visit COSRX store at Amazon .

SOURCE COSRX

