Plume Partners With Digift To Expand Regulated Digital Asset Offerings

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume, the first modular and composable layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for real world asset finance (RWAfi), today announced a strategic partnership with DigiFT, the first exchange for on-chain real-world assets to be licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This collaboration will expand the availability of regulated digital assets within Plume's RWAfi ecosystem, providing enhanced access to institutional-grade tokenized opportunities for global investors.

A cornerstone of this partnership is providing access to uMINT, UBS Asset Management's first tokenized money market fund, on Plume. Built on Ethereum distributed ledger technology and issued under UBS Tokenize, uMINT represents a significant milestone in delivering next-generation investment solutions for a variety of global investors.

DigiFT operates as a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) and holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license from MAS, authorizing it to deal in securities and units in collective investment schemes. The platform facilitates the primary issuance and secondary trading of asset-backed tokens, providing investors with secure and transparent access to tokenized financial products.

"Connecting institutional assets seamlessly with DeFi is a key part of our RWAfi vision. Through DigiFT's regulated rails, we can bring battle-tested institutional products like UBS's money market fund directly to DeFi users and protocols," said Chris Yin, CEO of Plume Network.

The partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to bringing institutional-grade investment assets on-chain, streamlining the investment process for Web3 companies and on-chain organizations seeking secure, compliant, and high-quality assets.

"This partnership with Plume marks a significant step in advancing the adoption of regulated, institutional-grade assets on-chain. By providing access to products like UBS's uMINT, we are enabling investors to benefit from secure, compliant, and transparent opportunities within the evolving digital asset landscape," said Henry Zhang, CEO of DigiFT.

About Plume

Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs. Learn more at plumenetwork or contact [email protected] .

About DigiFT

DigiFT is the first regulatory-compliant exchange for on-chain real-world assets to be licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognised Market Operator and Capital Markets Services provider. DigiFT enables asset owners, particularly financial institutions, to issue blockchain-based security tokens that investors can trade with continuous liquidity using an Automated Market Maker (AMM).

Learn more at digift or contact [email protected]

