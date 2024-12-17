Ncds Account For Between 1.4 – 8 Percent Of GDP Loss In The Caribbean, Says World Bank Experts

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KINGSTON, Jamaica – Caribbean countries need to urgently address the growing challenge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). NCDs account for over 75 percent of all deaths in the region, with devastating economic consequences, including productivity losses and unsustainable healthcare costs. This critical message was emphasized by health experts from the World and regional health organizations during a public discussion as part of the Ask WBG Series .

In countries like Barbados and Jamaica, NCDs lead to losses equivalent to 5.34 percent and 5.87 percent of GDP, respectively. Jamaica alone has seen $17.2 billion in lost economic output over 15 years. Without targeted interventions, the region faces rising premature deaths -40 percent of NCD-related deaths occur before age 70 – and escalating healthcare expenditures.

“The current losses to economies from health care costs and lost productivity is massive and projected to increase exponentially as our populations age. The future of health in the Caribbean must be one where we act decisively to address non-communicable diseases and protect our economies” said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank's country director for the Caribbean.

The discussion shed light on critical gaps in NCD policies, with Caribbean nations implementing less than 40 percent of recommended measures. Priority areas for improvement include increasing taxes on tobacco and alcohol, restricting unhealthy food marketing, and promoting physical activity. No Caribbean country currently meets the WHO-recommended 75 percent tax share on tobacco.

Dr Edit Velenyi, World Bank's senior economist, highlighted that investments in NCD prevention yield high returns. In Jamaica, for every $1 spent on NCD prevention, $2.1 is gained in healthcare savings and productivity, with potential GDP savings of 4.3 percent and 5,700 lives saved over 15 years.

Experts offered a set of policy recommendations:



Strengthening primary healthcare systems to reduce NCD mortality;

Promoting multisectoral collaboration across key sectors, such as health, education, finance and trade, agriculture, and urban development sectors to ensure a life-course approach to NCD prevention; Implementing“best buy” interventions like increasing taxes on unhealthy products, enforcing advertising restrictions, and educating communities about healthy lifestyles.

The panel speakers included Dr Shana Cyr-Philbert, senior medical officer, ministry of health, wellness, and elderly affairs, Saint Lucia; Dr Kenneth Connell, president of the Healthy Caribbean Coalition; and Dr Heather Armstrong, head of the NCDs Unit at The Caribbean Public Health Agency.

These experts shared their valuable insights on tackling the pressing issue of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the Caribbean.

Recognizing the unique challenges of tackling NCDs in island nations, such as limited healthcare resources and geographic isolation, experts highlighted the critical role of innovative solutions in addressing these issues effectively. Innovations in technology, policy, and community-based approaches were emphasized as essential tools for overcoming these barriers.

Experts also stressed that tackling the NCD challenge will require coordinated and collaborative efforts with partners and civil society organizations, not only at the national level but also across the entire region.

The World Bank is working with the Caribbean governments to help countries address these challenges by focusing on areas such as improving health financing, enhancing health management information systems, strengthening care for non-communicable diseases, and boosting hospital sector performance. Through these efforts, the bank supports countries in their journey toward achieving universal health coverage and building resilient, efficient health systems tailored to the region's needs.

