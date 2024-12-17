Plansight, Inc. Successfully Completes Type 2 SOC 2 Examination With An Unqualified Opinion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Plansight, Reports on Security and Privacy Standards Established by The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for its Employee Benefits Efficiency Engine.

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plansight today announced the successful completion of a Type 2 System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination for its Employee Benefits Efficiency Engine service, covering the period from June 15, 2024, to October 15, 2024. The examination, conducted by AssurancePoint, LLC ( ), confirmed that Plansight met its service commitments and system requirements, as assessed by the SOC 2 criteria focused on Security and Privacy. The examination resulted in an unqualified (clean) opinion.

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that evaluate controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, and processing integrity of a system, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed for user entities. Our SOC 2 report provides users of our services with insights into the design and effectiveness of our internal controls related to the selected SOC 2 criteria. This information has been thoroughly examined by an independent CPA firm.

"Security and the protection of privacy have always been our top priorities here at Plansight. We are thrilled that the certification process has validated our policies and procedures for the safe handling of data and information," said Steve Overton, CPO of Plansight.

The successful completion of the SOC 2 examination underscores Plansight's unwavering commitment to the security and privacy of its customers' data. Plansight is dedicated to continuously enhancing its internal controls and providing consistent assurance to its customers through annual SOC 2 reports.

Plansight is a technology company specializing in employee benefits. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Plansight aims to empower employee benefit brokers and carriers by offering software that simplifies the process of helping employers discover high-quality benefits at affordable rates. The Employee Benefits Efficiency Engine equips industry professionals by automating marketing events, enhancing distribution, promoting transparency, and facilitating comprehensive solutions. It serves as a complete end-to-end marketing solution for the employee benefits industry.

