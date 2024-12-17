(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Japan herbal beauty product is projected to register a CAGR of 11.0% through 2034. This growth is driven by increasing interest in Japanese skincare routines, known for their simplicity, effectiveness, and use of natural ingredients. Japanese consumers prioritize gentle yet effective solutions that promote healthy, radiant skin, further fueling demand for herbal beauty products. NEWARK, Del, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for herbal beauty products is poised for robust growth over the next decade, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. According to a recent market analysis, the sector is expected to increase in value from USD 75,098.55 million in 2024 to USD 135,897.65 million by 2034. This growth is attributed to several key drivers, including increasing consumer awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals, the rise of influencer marketing, and growing consumer demand for safe, non-toxic skincare alternatives. Factors Impacting Sales of Herbal Beauty Products Availability of a Wide Range Driving Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Products Sales Increasing usage of beauty products with naturally derived herbal ingredients like lavender, chamomile, rosemary, jojoba oil, Aloe Vera, etc., to treat skin, acne, and hair problems are expected to drive the demand for herbal beauty products through 2031. The surging availability of a wide variety of herbal beauty products in retail stores is anticipated to remain a chief growth driver. With competition soaring, major players in herbal beauty products are more inclined to product launches and make them available at competitive pricing. To gain an edge over rivals, beauty brands are adopting novel tactics. Some of the premium brands are launching budget-friendly products, while more humble names in the industry are paving their way into the premium products category with the launch of novel beauty products derived from exotic herbal ingredients. For instance, in 2021, with an expansion of the business portfolio, the Indian natural beauty company Lotus Botanicals launched a new premium clean beauty brand. The motive of the player is to provide a clean and natural beauty product to the customers. Consumers are more aware of the ingredients that are good for their skin and are looking for safer and clean herbal beauty products. The new brand of the Lotus would imbibe all such qualities. Key Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness of Synthetic Chemicals: A rising global awareness of the potential harmful effects of synthetic chemicals in beauty products is driving a shift toward natural and herbal alternatives. Consumers are increasingly seeking out products that are gentler on the skin, with a preference for herbal formulations over synthetic chemicals.

Celebrity and Influencer Endorsements: Social media influencers and celebrities advocating for herbal beauty products have significantly boosted consumer interest. The endorsement of these products by high-profile figures has not only raised their visibility but also increased demand for natural skincare regimes.

Innovations in Research and Development: Ongoing advancements in research and development have led to the creation of new and highly effective herbal formulations. These products offer natural alternatives for addressing common skin concerns, including acne, aging, and sensitivity. Sustainability and Cruelty-Free Appeal: As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability, there is a growing demand for cruelty-free and eco-friendly products. Herbal beauty products are often produced using environmentally conscious methods and are not tested on animals, making them a preferred choice for eco-conscious consumers. Regional Insights into the Herbal Beauty Products Market

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) Japan 11.0% Singapore 10.8% China 9.6% United Kingdom 8.1% Italy 7.5%

In East Asia, the market in China is expected to represent a relatively high-value share over the forecast period. Many women in the region use a potent orange root called turmeric as a herbal ingredient. A beauty product that contains turmeric helps the consumer to reduce wrinkles and even skin tone

The USA holds the largest regional market share of herbal beauty products. Consumers in the USA are more inclined towards activities like green development and environmental safety. They are actively participating in protests against companies harming nature and the environment.





Key Takeaways from the Herbal Beauty Products Market



Herbal beauty products are perceived as safer and gentler on the skin compared to synthetic alternatives, boosting their popularity.

Innovations in herbal formulations are enhancing the effectiveness of products, addressing a range of skin concerns.

The increasing demand for sustainable, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly beauty products is fueling the growth of the herbal beauty market.

Skincare is the dominant product category in the herbal beauty sector, projected to hold a 37.6% market share in 2024. Adults are the primary consumers of herbal beauty products, accounting for 71.4% of the global market share in 2024.



“Technological advancements in research and development are crucial, with continuous innovations in herbal formulations that not only expand the product range but also address an increasing array of skin concerns, from acne to aging, thereby broadening the market's customer base.” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Prominent Drivers of the Herbal Beauty Products Market



Increased Focus on Wellness and Holistic Beauty : As wellness becomes a larger trend, consumers are gravitating toward natural, herbal beauty solutions that support overall health.

Innovations in Herbal Product Formulations : Ongoing advancements in research and development are leading to more effective herbal formulations, addressing diverse skincare needs.

Increased Availability of Herbal Beauty Products : The rise of online retail platforms and specialty stores has expanded the global accessibility of herbal beauty products.

Consumer Trust in Natural Ingredients : Herbal ingredients are trusted for their perceived safety and effectiveness, helping to drive their adoption in the beauty market.

Rising Interest in Anti-Aging Solutions : Herbal products that target anti-aging concerns are gaining popularity as consumers seek natural alternatives to traditional anti-aging treatments.

Cultural Shifts Toward Natural and Organic Products : A global cultural shift toward organic, plant-based, and natural beauty products is boosting the growth of the herbal beauty sector.

Expanding Global Middle Class : Rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging markets, are contributing to greater demand for premium herbal beauty products. Preference for Customizable Skincare Solutions : Herbal beauty products offer a wide range of targeted solutions for different skin types and concerns, making them increasingly popular among consumers.

How is anticipated to Changing Consumer Perception Affect Herbal Beauty Products Sales?

The preference of consumers for herbal beauty products is increasing due to the rise in awareness regarding the benefits of herbal ingredients. People are increasingly inclined towards herbal beauty owing to the presence of toxic ingredients and chemicals in synthetic cosmetics and skincare products, which are known to cause various skin problems and adverse effects. Furthermore, nowadays, people are more aware of the benefits of using herbal beauty products through advertisements and various promotional activities conducted across social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube. These campaigns often stress on effect of herbal beauty products on improving skin tone, texture, and appearance.

Herbal extracts are primarily added to beauty products because they are often rich in antimicrobial and antioxidant properties and offer pigmentation inhibition. Moreover, herbal ingredients like vitamins, witch hazel, willow herb, Green tea extract, and botanical extracts protect skin from UV radiation and pollution. All these are factors impacting sales of herbal beauty products.

Competitive Landscape of the Herbal Beauty Products Market

The global market for herbal beauty products is experiencing robust growth, as leading companies and manufacturers focus on expanding their product lines and investing in research and development to create innovative new formulations.

Key industry players are also forming strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position, extending their distribution networks to reach a broader consumer base across various regions. At the same time, they are ramping up marketing efforts to educate consumers on the benefits of herbal beauty supplements, while also distinguishing their products from synthetic alternatives.

To meet shifting consumer preferences, these companies are integrating sustainability initiatives into their production processes and packaging, in response to the rising demand for environmentally conscious products. By tapping into the growing interest in natural and organic beauty products, they aim to drive further growth in the herbal beauty market worldwide.

Expensive Product Line and Presence of Pseudo Products Affecting Herbal Beauty Products Market Growth

Herbal beauty products are comparatively more expensive and premium-priced than synthetic beauty products. This factor is acting as herbal beauty products market constraint. Some key factors that affect the price of herbal beauty products include high and volatile prices of key raw materials, labor-intensive production processes, and cost-intensive product certification processes.

The high price of raw materials leads to a decline in gross margins for the major players in herbal beauty products. The cost-intensive product certification process also involves a high level of initial investments. Along with this, major players in herbal beauty products involve a high expenditure on labor. This entire factor acts as herbal beauty products market constraint.

Other challenges faced by major players in herbal beauty products include the availability of pseudo-beauty products. Many customers are unable to distinguish between natural beauty products and false marketing claims. This results in a considerable number of customers opting for pseudo-products, which is a factor that is hampering the uptake of herbal beauty products posing as herbal beauty products market constraints.

Recent Developments in the Market



In an interview on October 22, 2022, Rakhi Ahuja stated that Jovees Herbal aimed to achieve Rs 175 crore in revenue for the fiscal year. At that time, their products were available in Sri Lanka, the Middle East, France, Malaysia, Mauritius, and Maldives, with plans to triple exports in the next few years.

On July 23, 2023, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) reported a significant shift in India's personal care industry towards herbal and Ayurvedic products over chemical-based alternatives. The Ayurvedic beauty and wellness market grew by approximately 15% in 2020, reflecting a global natural and sustainable living trend. On July 28, 2020, rising consumer safety and efficacy concerns drove demand for herbal cosmetic ingredients in China's beauty market, reported MNC Merck. The trend highlighted a shift towards "high-tech herbals" in response to growing apprehensions about product safety and effectiveness.



Key Market Players



Surya Brasil Organic Beauty Products

Weleda AG

INIKA

Lotus Herbals Limited

Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Biotique)

Guangzhou Liwei Cosmetics Co Ltd.

Dr. Hauschka

VLCC Healthcare Ltd.

Hemas Holdings PLC

Herb Labo Co. Ltd

The Himalaya Drug Company

Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd

GROWN ALCHEMIST

Shenzhen Panni E-Business Co. Ltd. Arbonne International LLC



Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Skin Care



Face Cleanser



Face Wash



Sun Protection



Night Creams & Gels

Others (Masks, Cream)

Hair Care



Hair Oils



Shampoos



Hair Conditioners

Others (Hair Serum, Mask, Color)

Bath & Body Care



Body Scrub



Body Lotion



Soap

Others

Makeup Fragrance

By Consumer Orientation:



Adults Kids

By Sales Channel:



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Retailing

Beauty salons Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Europe



German Language

Der globale Markt für pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte ist bereit für ein robustes Wachstum in den nächsten zehn Jahren mit einer prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,1 %. Laut einer aktuellen Marktanalyse wird erwartet, dass der Wert des Sektors von 75.098,55 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 auf 135.897,65 Mio. USD im Jahr 2034 steigen wird. Dieses Wachstum ist auf mehrere wichtige Faktoren zurückzuführen, darunter das zunehmende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für die schädlichen Auswirkungen synthetischer Chemikalien, der Aufstieg des Influencer-Marketings und die wachsende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach sicheren, ungiftigen Hautpflegealternativen.

Wichtige Markttreiber



Zunehmendes Bewusstsein für synthetische Chemikalien: Ein weltweit steigendes Bewusstsein für die potenziell schädlichen Auswirkungen synthetischer Chemikalien in Schönheitsprodukten führt zu einer Verlagerung hin zu natürlichen und pflanzlichen Alternativen. Die Verbraucher suchen zunehmend nach Produkten, die sanfter zur Haut sind, und bevorzugen pflanzliche Formulierungen gegenüber synthetischen Chemikalien.

Prominente und Influencer-Empfehlungen: Social-Media-Influencer und Prominente, die sich für pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte einsetzen, haben das Interesse der Verbraucher erheblich gesteigert. Die Befürwortung dieser Produkte durch hochkarätige Persönlichkeiten hat nicht nur ihre Sichtbarkeit erhöht, sondern auch die Nachfrage nach natürlichen Hautpflegeprodukten erhöht.

Innovationen in Forschung und Entwicklung: Kontinuierliche Fortschritte in Forschung und Entwicklung haben zur Entwicklung neuer und hochwirksamer pflanzlicher Formulierungen geführt. Diese Produkte bieten natürliche Alternativen zur Behandlung häufiger Hautprobleme wie Akne, Alterung und Empfindlichkeit. Nachhaltigkeit und tierversuchsfreie Anziehungskraft: Da die Verbraucher zunehmend Wert auf Nachhaltigkeit legen, steigt die Nachfrage nach tierversuchsfreien und umweltfreundlichen Produkten. Pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte werden oft mit umweltbewussten Methoden hergestellt und nicht an Tieren getestet, was sie zu einer bevorzugten Wahl für umweltbewusste Verbraucher macht.

Regionale Einblicke in den Markt für pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte

Länder CAGR (2024 bis 2034) Japan 11.0% Singapur 10.8% China 9.6% Vereinigtes Königreich 8.1% Italien 7.5%

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte



Pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte gelten im Vergleich zu synthetischen Alternativen als sicherer und hautschonender, was ihre Popularität steigert.

Innovationen bei pflanzlichen Formulierungen verbessern die Wirksamkeit von Produkten und behandeln eine Reihe von Hautproblemen.

Die steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen, tierversuchsfreien und umweltfreundlichen Schönheitsprodukten treibt das Wachstum des pflanzlichen Schönheitsmarktes voran.

Hautpflege ist die dominierende Produktkategorie im Bereich der pflanzlichen Schönheit und wird im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich einen Marktanteil von 37,6 % halten. Erwachsene sind die Hauptkonsumenten von pflanzlichen Schönheitsprodukten und machen im Jahr 2024 71,4 % des weltweiten Marktanteils aus.



"Technologische Fortschritte in Forschung und Entwicklung sind von entscheidender Bedeutung, mit kontinuierlichen Innovationen bei pflanzlichen Formulierungen, die nicht nur die Produktpalette erweitern, sondern auch ein zunehmendes Spektrum von Hautproblemen, von Akne bis zum Altern, ansprechen und so den Kundenstamm des Marktes erweitern", sagt Sudip Saha , Geschäftsführer und Mitbegründer von Future Market Insights.

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte



Verstärkter Fokus auf Wellness und ganzheitliche Schönheit : Da Wellness zu einem größeren Trend wird, tendieren die Verbraucher zu natürlichen, pflanzlichen Schönheitslösungen, die die allgemeine Gesundheit unterstützen.

Innovationen bei pflanzlichen Produktformulierungen : Kontinuierliche Fortschritte in Forschung und Entwicklung führen zu effektiveren pflanzlichen Formulierungen, die auf unterschiedliche Hautpflegebedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind.

Erhöhte Verfügbarkeit von pflanzlichen Schönheitsprodukten : Der Aufstieg von Online-Einzelhandelsplattformen und Fachgeschäften hat die weltweite Zugänglichkeit von pflanzlichen Schönheitsprodukten erweitert.

Vertrauen der Verbraucher in natürliche Inhaltsstoffe : Pflanzlichen Inhaltsstoffen wird aufgrund ihrer wahrgenommenen Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit vertraut, was dazu beiträgt, ihre Akzeptanz auf dem Schönheitsmarkt voranzutreiben.

Steigendes Interesse an Anti-Aging-Lösungen : Pflanzliche Produkte, die auf Anti-Aging-Probleme abzielen, werden immer beliebter, da die Verbraucher nach natürlichen Alternativen zu herkömmlichen Anti-Aging-Behandlungen suchen.

Kulturelle Verschiebungen hin zu natürlichen und biologischen Produkten : Ein globaler kultureller Wandel hin zu biologischen, pflanzlichen und natürlichen Schönheitsprodukten fördert das Wachstum des pflanzlichen Schönheitssektors.

Wachsende globale Mittelschicht : Steigende verfügbare Einkommen, insbesondere in den Schwellenländern, tragen zu einer höheren Nachfrage nach hochwertigen pflanzlichen Schönheitsprodukten bei. Präferenz für anpassbare Hautpflegelösungen : Pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte bieten eine breite Palette gezielter Lösungen für verschiedene Hauttypen und -probleme, wodurch sie bei den Verbrauchern immer beliebter werden.

Herausforderungen auf dem Markt für pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte



Kürzere Haltbarkeit natürlicher Inhaltsstoffe : Pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte haben im Vergleich zu synthetischen Alternativen oft eine kürzere Haltbarkeit, was sich im Laufe der Zeit auf die Produktqualität und die Verbraucherzufriedenheit auswirken kann.

Höhere Produktionskosten : Die Beschaffung hochwertiger, biologischer pflanzlicher Inhaltsstoffe kann teuer sein, wodurch pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte teurer sind als ihre synthetischen Gegenstücke und die Zugänglichkeit für einige Verbrauchersegmente eingeschränkt wird.

Regulatorische und Compliance-Herausforderungen : Pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte unterliegen in verschiedenen Regionen strengen regulatorischen Anforderungen, was zu hohen Compliance-Kosten und Verzögerungen bei der Produkteinführung führen kann.

Skepsis der Verbraucher gegenüber der Wirksamkeit : Trotz der wachsenden Popularität sind einige Verbraucher von der Wirksamkeit pflanzlicher Schönheitsprodukte im Vergleich zu synthetischen Produkten nicht überzeugt, was die Akzeptanzraten verlangsamt.

Mangelnde Standardisierung : Im Bereich der pflanzlichen Schönheitsprodukte mangelt es an einheitlichen Industriestandards, was zu Schwankungen in der Produktqualität führen und das Vertrauen der Verbraucher und die Glaubwürdigkeit des Marktes untergraben kann.

Probleme in der Lieferkette und bei der Verfügbarkeit von Inhaltsstoffen : Die Beschaffung natürlicher Inhaltsstoffe unterliegt Umweltfaktoren wie dem Klimawandel und geopolitischer Instabilität, die zu Schwankungen bei der Verfügbarkeit von Inhaltsstoffen und der Preisgestaltung führen können.

Konkurrenz durch synthetische Produkte : Trotz der wachsenden Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Schönheitsprodukten dominieren synthetische Produkte immer noch den globalen Schönheitsmarkt und bieten niedrigere Preise und eine breitere Verfügbarkeit. Begrenzte Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung : Im Vergleich zu synthetischen Alternativen wird im Bereich der pflanzlichen Schönheitsprodukte oft weniger in Forschung und Entwicklung investiert, was zu langsameren Innovationen und weniger Fortschritten bei den Formulierungstechnologien führen kann.

Wettbewerbslandschaft des Marktes für pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte

Der globale Markt für pflanzliche Schönheitsprodukte verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum, da sich führende Unternehmen und Hersteller auf die Erweiterung ihrer Produktlinien konzentrieren und in Forschung und Entwicklung investieren, um innovative neue Formulierungen zu entwickeln.

Wichtige Akteure der Branche schließen auch strategische Partnerschaften, um ihre Marktposition zu stärken, und erweitern ihre Vertriebsnetze, um eine breitere Verbraucherbasis in verschiedenen Regionen zu erreichen. Gleichzeitig verstärken sie ihre Marketingbemühungen, um die Verbraucher über die Vorteile pflanzlicher Schönheitsergänzungsmittel aufzuklären und gleichzeitig ihre Produkte von synthetischen Alternativen zu unterscheiden.

Um den sich ändernden Verbraucherpräferenzen gerecht zu werden, integrieren diese Unternehmen Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen in ihre Produktionsprozesse und Verpackungen und reagieren damit auf die steigende Nachfrage nach umweltbewussten Produkten. Durch die Nutzung des wachsenden Interesses an natürlichen und biologischen Schönheitsprodukten wollen sie das weitere Wachstum auf dem pflanzlichen Schönheitsmarkt weltweit vorantreiben.

Jüngste Entwicklungen auf dem Markt



In einem Interview am 22. Oktober 2022 erklärte Rakhi Ahuja, dass Jovees Herbal für das Geschäftsjahr einen Umsatz von 175 Mrd. Rupien anstrebe. Zu dieser Zeit waren ihre Produkte in Sri Lanka, dem Nahen Osten, Frankreich, Malaysia, Mauritius und den Malediven erhältlich, und es ist geplant, die Exporte in den nächsten Jahren zu verdreifachen.

Am 23. Juli 2023 berichtete die Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) über eine deutliche Verschiebung in der indischen Körperpflegeindustrie hin zu pflanzlichen und ayurvedischen Produkten gegenüber chemischen Alternativen. Der ayurvedische Schönheits- und Wellnessmarkt wuchs im Jahr 2020 um etwa 15 % und spiegelt damit einen globalen Trend zu einem natürlichen und nachhaltigen Leben wider. Am 28. Juli 2020 trieben zunehmende Bedenken hinsichtlich der Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit der Verbraucher die Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen kosmetischen Inhaltsstoffen auf dem chinesischen Schönheitsmarkt an, berichtete MNC Merck. Der Trend unterstreicht eine Verschiebung hin zu "High-Tech-Kräutern" als Reaktion auf wachsende Befürchtungen hinsichtlich der Produktsicherheit und -wirksamkeit.



Wichtige Marktteilnehmer



Surya Brasil Bio-Schönheitsprodukte

Weleda AG

INIKA

Lotus Kräuter GmbH

Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Biotique)

Guangzhou Liwei Kosmetik Co Ltd.

Dr. Hauschka

VLCC Healthcare GmbH

Hemas Holdings AG

Herb Labo Co. Ltd

Die Himalaya Drug Company

Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd

ERWACHSENER ALCHEMIST

Shenzhen Panni E-Business Co. Ltd. Arbonne International GmbH



Marktaufteilung

Nach Produkttyp:



Hautpflege



Gesichtsreiniger



Gesichtswäsche



Sonnenschutz



Nachtcremes & Gele

Sonstiges (Masken, Creme)

Haarpflege



Haaröle



Haarwaschmittel



Haarspülungen

Sonstiges (Haarserum, Maske, Farbe)

Bade- und Körperpflege



Körperpeeling



Körperlotion



Seife

Andere

Schminke Duft

Nach Verbraucherorientierung:



Erwachsene Kinder

Nach Vertriebskanälen:



Hypermärkte/Supermärkte

Convenience-Stores

Fachgeschäfte

Multibrand-Stores

Online-Handel

Schönheitssalons Andere



Nach Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Asien-Pazifik

Naher Osten und Afrika (MEA) Europa



Author by

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

The beauty and personal care market size is valued at USD 545.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 995.1 billion by 2034, growing at a 6.20% CAGR.

The demand for beauty and wellness market is valued at USD 1,695.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3,694.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The global beauty subscription market size is valued at USD 964.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 26.7%.

The ASEAN organic cosmetics market size is projected to hit USD 9,484.4 million by 2033, growing at a 5.4% CAGR from USD 5,605.4 million in 2023.

Sales of organic cosmetics are valued at USD 21,558.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 35,452.08 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.10%.

The demand for organic personal care is valued at USD 22,487.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 55,562.5 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.50%.

The organic vegan face cream market value is estimated at USD 3.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.6%.

The natural cosmetics market size is valued at USD 48.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 79.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Sales of natural cosmetics in Europe are estimated at USD 9.7 billion in 2023 and are projected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.6%.

The natural cosmetic color market value is expected to reach USD 47,928.0 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach USD 79,569.5 million by 2034.

