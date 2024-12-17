Sunfleur And Nureal.Ai Partner For Energy And Artificial Intelligence Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris MedinaDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SunFleur, LLC and nureal LLC, both Colorado companies, have created a partnership for the joint development of energy and artificial intelligence projects.SunFleur has created patented solar systems that capture 50% on average more solar energy than standard systems. The systems can be used on traditional roof deployments, but also the vertical facing of buildings, utilizing more surface area for solar collection. SunFleur's system has also been designed to be installed in agricultural fields as movable crop burn shields while also collecting solar energy. SunFleur was selected to demonstrate its technology at the Cities Summit of Americas hosted by the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.nureal is an artificial intelligence company that is democratizing AI by creating a marketplace for AI programs and making the programs less expensive for small and medium size businesses. nureal's program applications include serving the energy and utility sector, healthcare sector, retail sector, and smart city/smart campus sectors. Recently, nureal was selected out of thousands of applicants to participate in NVIDA's Inception Program.“By monitoring wind, temperature, the sun's position, as well as historical data, artificial intelligence can accurately predict the proper solar panel position,” says Chris Medina, CEO and founder of nureal.“By measuring the energy input, AI programs can also distribute the energy based on demand making solar distribution more predictive and efficient” says Medina.Solar panels are an integral part of the U.S.'s energy plan.“SunFleur is advancing the efficiency of solar systems by making them more efficient while also deploying them in underutilized areas for solar collection,” says Gary Sumihiro of Sumihiro Investments, LLC, the Global Strategic Advisor for SunFleur.“SunFleur is in discussions with an energy company for deployment in agricultural locations utilizing sensors that calculate current soil nutrients and weather conditions. This information will then be used in partnership with nureal to allow for predictive farming through machine learning models analyzing energy output and environmental conditions” says Sumihiro.###About SunFleurWorld's first IoT enabled solar panel and smart glass technology company.Learn more at .About nurealLeading the democratization of artificial intelligence by offering a marketplace of affordable AI programs. Learn more at .About Sumihiro InvestmentsSumihiro Investments, LLC is a global strategic consulting firm representing domestic and international companies.Learn more at:

Dan Rene

Dan Rene Communications

+1 202-329-8357

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.