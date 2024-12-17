Recalcitrant Netanyahu Denies Agreeing To Palestinian Statehood In Talks With Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Dec 18 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israeli regime's recalcitrant Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed yesterday that, he would not permit the establishment of a Palestinian state, rejecting reports that Israel had agreed to a“path towards Palestinian statehood” as part of efforts to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia.

“Netanyahu has acted and continues to act against the establishment of a Palestinian state,” his office said in a statement, describing the reports as“completely false.” The statement added that, such a move would allegedly“endanger Israel's security.”

Israeli media earlier reported that a concession on Palestinian statehood was being considered, as part of ongoing negotiations for a normalisation agreement with Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu, who has long regarded formal ties with the kingdom as a key strategic objective, dismissed the reports.

The Israeli regime captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek to establish an independent state in those territories.

Netanyahu's comments come, amid mounting international criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, launched in Oct. The offensive has drawn global condemnation, with Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials facing war crimes accusations, at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.– NNN-MA'AN