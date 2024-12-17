UN Calls On Israeli Occupation To Cease All Settlement Activity In Occupied Syrian Golan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- UN Geir Pedersen, the UN's special envoy for Syria called Tuesday at the Security Council for Israel to "cease all settlement activity in the occupied Syrian Golan" and said an end to sanctions would be key to assisting the country.

Shortly after Pedersen spoke in video-conference from Damascus, the United States announced it had brokered an extension of a ceasefire, to the end of the week, between pro-Turkish fighters and Syrian Kurds at the flashpoint town of Manbij.

Pedersen also said he had met with Syria's new de facto leadership following the rebels' lightning takeover, and toured the infamous Sednaya prison's "dungeons" and "torture and execution chambers," operated under Assad's government.

He called for "broad support" for Syria and an end to sanctions to allow for reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

"Concrete movement on an inclusive political transition will be key in ensuring Syria receives the economic support it needs," Pedersen said.

"There is a clear international willingness to engage. The needs are immense and could only be addressed with broad support, including a smooth end to sanctions, appropriate action on designations, too, and full reconstruction," Pedersen added. (end)

