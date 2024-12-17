Atticus Publishing Presents Laura Gutman's New Release: A Journey Through WWII Childhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Army Brat: World War II – A Memoir of Life as a Military Child During World War II”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Brat: World War II , the latest memoir by Laura Gutman. This captivating account offers a rare perspective on what life was like for children of military families during World War II. Drawing from personal memories and her childhood scrapbook, Gutman brings to life the challenges and experiences of being an "Army Brat" during one of the most pivotal times in U.S. history.Army Brat: World War II is both a memoir and a historical reflection. Laura Gutman, who witnessed the attack on Pearl Harbor and experienced her father's numerous wartime assignments, offers a firsthand account of military family life. She shares her experiences of living in training camps, the uncertainty of having a parent in active combat, and post-war life in Germany during the early days of the Cold War. The book provides a unique, child-eye view of World War II, making it an engaging read for both history enthusiasts and casual readers alike.Born at West Point Military Academy before the onset of World War II, Laura Gutman lived the life of an Army Brat, moving 20 times by the age of 16. Her upbringing, deeply intertwined with the U.S. military, gave her a front-row seat to many of the 20th century's most significant historical events. As an adult, she became a physician and now resides in North Carolina. She enjoys a long and happy marriage, and her two daughters have grown into independent, successful women. The impact of her military upbringing continues to shape her life.Over the years, Laura and her brother reflected on their unique experiences growing up during World War II. With her sharp memory and early understanding of historical events, Laura felt compelled to document her family's journey. Army Brat is both a personal memoir and a contribution to the historical narrative of the U.S. military, offering a child's perspective on the war and its aftermath.The book highlights the immense contributions and sacrifices of military families, offering a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting our armed forces. Gutman emphasizes the discipline, focus, and purpose that shaped her childhood and the lives of countless others. As children, we lived in the purpose-driven world of the U.S. Army, and in many ways, we too served the nation. It was these two factors that turned that chaotic life into a strong background.Laura Gutman further explores these themes in her recent appearance on The Spotlight Network TV, hosted by Logan Crawford and assisted by Atticus Publishing. To watch the interview, please see the embedded video below.Army Brat: World War II is available for purchase on Amazon and other major retailers. For more information, visit .

