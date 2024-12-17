Italy Challenges EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni has thrown a wrench into the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, demanding significant changes. Her stance echoes concerns from other European nations, particularly France, about the deal's impact on local farmers.



Meloni's declaration in the Italian Parliament underscores a growing rift within the EU. She stressed the need to protect European farmers' interests, stating Italy would not back the deal without substantial revisions.



This move adds another layer of complexity to an already intricate negotiation process. The EU-Mercosur agreement aims to eliminate tariffs on 92% of imports from South America within ten years.



While this could boost trade, it has sparked fears among European agricultural sectors about increased competition. The deal's approval hinges on a delicate balance of EU member states' support.



It requires backing from 15 countries representing 65% of the EU population. However, a minority block of four countries with 35% of the EU population can veto it.







France leads the opposition, joined by Poland, Hungary, and Austria. Italy's potential dissent could tip the scales against the agreement. Despite Meloni's tough talk, insiders suggest Italy 's position may be more flexible than it appears.



The government's statements seem aimed at placating the country's agricultural lobby. Italy might support the deal if certain conditions are met, such as increased farmer subsidies and stricter import controls.



This situation highlights the challenge European leaders face in balancing domestic interests with broader economic opportunities.



The EU-Mercosur deal promises significant trade benefits but must overcome concerns about its impact on European agriculture and environmental standards.



As negotiations continue, finding a compromise that addresses member states' concerns while preserving the deal's core benefits remains crucial. The outcome of these discussions will shape the future of trade relations between Europe and South America.

