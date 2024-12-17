Brazilian Stock Market Surges Amid Fiscal Package Progress And Record Dollar

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock experienced a notable upturn, with the Ibovespa climbing nearly 1% to 124,698.04 points. This positive shift occurred as the Chamber of Deputies advanced discussions on a crucial fiscal package.



Meanwhile, the US dollar reached a new record high against the Brazilian real, closing at R$6.0961. Market participants closely monitored the fiscal package's progress through Congress.



Arthur Lira, President of the Chamber of Deputies, announced plans to vote on one of the fiscal projects immediately. He expects two additional proposals to be reviewed by the plenary on the following day.



The Central Bank of Brazil intervened in the foreign exchange market twice to curb the dollar's rise. Despite these efforts, the US currency briefly surpassed R$6.20 for the first time since the real's inception in 1994.



The Central Bank has injected $12.76 billion into the market since December 12th through various auctions. Investors also digested the minutes from the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting.







The document revealed that the recent dollar surge and fiscal package influenced the decision to raise the benchmark interest rate to 12.25% per annum. The committee signaled two more rate hikes of similar magnitude in early 2025.

Market Highlights

Among individual stocks, Automob shares led the gains on their second day of trading. Vale halted its five-day losing streak, despite weak iron ore prices in China.



Petrobras closed higher, contrasting with declining oil prices. Hapvida experienced a significant drop following proposed changes to health plan adjustments by the National Supplementary Health Agency.



In the United States, investors awaited the Federal Reserve 's final monetary policy decision of the year. The market largely anticipates a 25 basis point rate cut.



US retail sales data exceeded expectations, showing a 0.7% increase in November. However, the Dow Jones index fell for the ninth consecutive day, marking its longest losing streak since 1978.



This market activity reflects the complex interplay between fiscal policy, monetary decisions, and global economic factors shaping Brazil's financial landscape.



As the fiscal package progresses and interest rate decisions loom, investors remain vigilant in navigating these dynamic market conditions.

