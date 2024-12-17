3D CAD Software Global Template Market To Reach $14.24 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 6.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D CAD Software Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

What's the Market Size and Growth Rate for 3D CAD Software?

Recent years have seen the 3D CAD software market size grow strongly. This trend is expected to persist as predictions indicate a surge from $10.43 billion in 2023 to $11.1 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include the globalization of design and manufacturing, increasing complexity in product design, the rising use of simulation and analysis tools, and an intensified focus on product lifecycle management.

Want an in-depth look at these factors? Get the report sample:

Over the next few years, the 3D CAD software market size is expected to witness substantial growth. Projections indicate that it will grow to $14.24 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This projected increase attributes to burgeoning industries like automotive and healthcare, the rise in the adoption of building information modeling BIM, and the focus on sustainable design.

What Drives the 3D CAD Software Market Growth?

The increasing demand from the ever-expanding automotive industry is expected to drive the 3D CAD software market in the forecast period. CAD technology is instrumental during automotive engineering works and designing-it aids in prototyping, enhances accuracy to reform work processes, and supports in further development of item plans for business expansion. Case in point, electric car sales doubled to 6.6 million from 3 million in 2020 in 2021, while the manufacturing of cars in India grew to 30.82 lakh units in 2021 from 24.33 lakh units in 2020.

Get the full report:



Who Are the Key Industry Players in the 3D CAD Software Market?

The industry comprises various significant players such as Siemens PLM Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., ANSYS Inc., Parametric Technology Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, Bentley Systems Inc., and others.

These businesses have been instrumental in paving the development and growth path of the 3D CAD software market.

Are There Emerging Market Trends in the 3D CAD Software Industry?

The industry is continuously evolving with major companies focusing on nurturing innovative solutions. This push for innovation is evidenced by the introduction of comprehensive 3D CAD software packages by companies such as Dassault Systèmes SE that launched two software packages in 2021- 'SOLIDWORKS for Makers' and 'SOLIDWORKS for Students'.

How Is the Market Segmented?

The 3D CAD software market report segments it based on:

1 Deployment Outlook: Cloud, On-premise

2 Enterprise Size: Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise

3 Application: Automotive, Architecture, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction, Media And Entertainment, Engineering, Other Applications

What Are the Regional Insights Into the 3D CAD Software Market?

In 2023, North America held the largest share in the 3D CAD software market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. However, the report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Integrated Facility Management Global Market Report 2024



Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2024



Real Estate Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.