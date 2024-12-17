More Ways To Help Feeding America And Its Partners Support People Facing Hunger This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

National partners of

Feeding America are supporting neighbors facing hunger during this busy holiday season. Several Feeding America partners, including The Fresh Market, Hy-Vee, Pampered Chef, Southeastern Grocers and Starbucks are giving back to people who may be facing hunger or are in need of help.

The Feeding America nationwide of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs has been on the front lines responding to increased demand for food assistance this year. 47 million people, including nearly 14 million children, live in food insecure households, and more than 50 million

people turned to the charitable food sector for help in 2023.

"Food brings us together, especially during the holidays. This season, Feeding America and our partners are committed to ensuring

everyone can bring meals home by offering ways for each of us to join the movement to end hunger," said Casey Marsh, chief development officer at Feeding America. "The holidays are a time to nourish traditions, celebrate, and share meals with our loved ones and by working together, we can make this holiday season full of joy and hope."

Here are the many ways shoppers can help fight hunger during this giving season:



The Fresh Market . Since November 1st through December 31, 2024, The Fresh Market will offer its guests the opportunity to round up at the register in support of Feeding America with donations benefiting local partner food banks.



Hy-Vee . From November 18th through December 31, 2024, Hy-Vee will offer its customers the opportunity to donate at the register in support of Feeding America with donations supporting local partner food banks through their 100MM campaign.



Pampered Chef . Pampered Chef is committed to setting a place at the table for everyone through their Round-Up from the Heart® campaign. As Feeding America's longest cause marketing partner, Pampered Chef will once again feature a new product bundle continuing their legacy. From September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025, Pampered Chef will donate $1 for every Give Back Set Purchased.



Southeastern Grocers . From November 20, 2024 through December 17, 2024, Southeastern Grocers invites its Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie to donate $1, $5 or round up their grocery bill at the register or donate a shelf-stable item through its "buy one, give one" initiative. All donations will support Feeding America local partner food banks.

Starbucks . The holidays are a time to celebrate traditions and give back to our communities. This season, Starbucks is partnering with Feeding America to support hunger relief. At participating Starbucks stores within the US from November 19, 2024 through January 2, 2025, Starbucks will donate a meal* to Feeding America for every protein box sold.



People can support neighbors facing hunger this holiday season in other ways, such as volunteering, making a donation or engaging on social media. Contact your

local food bank

to see how you can help during the holidays and beyond. For more information on ways you can join the movement to end hunger, visit

feedingamerica .



*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

Media Contact

Emily James

Feeding America

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica to learn more.

SOURCE Feeding America

