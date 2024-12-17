Mirasol Resources Announces Option Grants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ ) (OTCPK: MRZLF ) (the“ Company ” or“ Mirasol ”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,586,250 incentive stock options (“Options”) to employees, officers, directors and consultants of the Company under the Company's long-term incentive plan.

The Options entitle the holders to purchase the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.55 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 30% on the date of grant, followed by an additional 35% on each of the six and twelve month anniversaries of the date of grant.

All grants of Options are subject to the Company's Stock Option Plan which was approved by shareholders at Mirasol's annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 11, 2024.

