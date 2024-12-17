United States: Palestinian Families Sue State Department To Suspend U.S. Military Assistance To Abusive Israeli Security Forces

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
In Historic First, Lawsuit Supported by DAWN Charges State Department under Administrative Procedure Act for Harming Plaintiffs by Arbitrary and Capricious Failure to Enforce the Leahy Law
WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palestinian families devastated by Israeli human rights violations in Gaza and the West bank filed a federal lawsuit today under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA )
challenging
the
State
Department's
arbitrary and capricious failure to implement the Leahy
Law
prohibiting U.S. assistance to
abusive Israeli security forces. The lawsuit , supported by DAWN, documents how the State Department has created unique, insurmountable processes to evade the Leahy Law requirement to sanction abusive Israeli units, despite overwhelming evidence of their human rights violations. These violations include torture, prolonged detention without charge, forced disappearance, and flagrant denials of the right to life, liberty, and security, such as genocide, indiscriminate and deliberate killings, and deprivation of items essential to survival, including food, water, fuel, and medicine.
"This
lawsuit demands
one
thing and
one
thing only:
for
the
State
Department
to
obey the
law
requiring
a
ban
on
assistance
to
abusive
Israeli security
forces,"
said
Sarah Leah
Whitson, DAWN's Executive Director. "For too long, the State Department has acted as if there's an 'Israel exemption' from the Leahy Law, despite the fact that Congress required it to apply the law to every country in the world. As a result, millions of Palestinians have suffered unimaginable, horrific abuses by Israeli forces using U.S. weapons."
Stephen Rickard, a former State Department official and former Senior Staff Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who helped pass the Leahy Law
and
worked on
and
monitored
its
implementation
for
more
than
a
quarter of
a
century,
stated:
"There is only one country where the Department of State has a 'see no evil, hear no evil' policy: Israel. Longstanding concerns that the State Department was not cutting off
aid
to
specific
Israel
units
as
required
by
the
Leahy Law... have been given dramatic urgency by the tragic ongoing crisis in Gaza. If the State Department will not comply with the law, then it is time for the courts to vindicate the rule of law and order it to do so."
Read the rest of DAWN's Press Release at
Contact:
Omid Memarian
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (510) 637-9590
SOURCE DAWN
