Sensei Labs Conductor Expands To Saudi Arabia, Enabling Hyper-Growth For Public/Private Sectors To Achieve Vision 2030

- Jay Goldman, Co-founder and CEORIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sensei Labs, the creators of Conductor®, the leading enterprise-grade transformation orchestration platform, proudly announces its official entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As the first platform of its kind to fully comply with the nation's Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), Sensei Labs underscores its commitment to empowering Saudi enterprises and government agencies to achieve their transformation goals while adhering to government data residency and privacy requirements.Conductor is uniquely positioned to enhance Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiatives, including the development of government programs, innovation in tourism and smart cities, modernization of financial services, and transformation of healthcare delivery. In alignment with Vision 2030, Conductor complies with the PDPL, which requires critical data to remain within national borders. Sensei Labs has risen to meet this challenge, investing heavily in local infrastructure and pioneering the use of the Google Cloud Platform's Dammam availability zone for hosting.Conductor's industry-leading Harmony AI, the world's only AI built to empower large-scale transformation, is also available immediately in the Kingdom, providing real-time insights, coaching, and content creation. Harmony seamlessly connects KPI/Benefits tracking, timelines, milestones, risks, issues, interdependencies, and team resourcing to deliver better results faster and with less risk. Starting in early 2025, Conductor will provide multi-lingual support, including a fully Arabic interface and Harmony AI-powered translation.“We're honored to support the Kingdom's ambitious transformation initiatives,” said Jay Goldman, Co-founder and CEO of Sensei Labs.“Our investments in regional infrastructure, coupled with our commitment to full PDPL compliance, position Conductor as the ideal partner for Saudi enterprises and government agencies driving change at scale.”With this expansion, Sensei Labs is not only meeting regulatory requirements but also fostering a deeper connection through a Middle East-based team dedicated to serving clients and expanding its footprint in the region. The new, cross-disciplinary team is ready to provide in-person support and facilitate seamless onboarding for government agencies, major enterprises, and professional services firms across the Middle East. Further, the team is eager to showcase its thought leadership and is expected to attend LEAP and GITEX business conferences in 2025.Visit for more information and to get started with Conductor.About Sensei LabsSensei Labs® is an award-winning leader in Enterprise Orchestration, working with major enterprises, government agencies, and professional service firms worldwide to orchestrate their most critical initiatives. Our Conductor® platform is expertly suited to deliver strategic transformation, M&A, procurement, supply chain optimizations, and ESG programs. Conductor is an enterprise-grade, AI-powered transformation platform that creates harmony from strategy through execution, delivering KPI/benefits tracking, accountability, and governance on your terms. Conductor empowers organizations to achieve superior transformation outcomes with lower risk by providing a complete solution. Learn more at

