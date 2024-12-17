Mobicip Reaches 3 Million App Users: Empowering Parents Worldwide To Create Safer Digital Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobicip Reaches 3 Million Users

Mobicip, a leader in parental control and digital safety solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone: surpassing 3 million app users worldwide.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mobicip , a leader in parental control and digital safety solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone: surpassing 3 million app users worldwide. This achievement underscores the trust families place in Mobicip to create a secure digital environment for their children.

With 75% of its user base in the US, 10% in the UK and Canada, and the remaining spread across other English-speaking countries, Mobicip's global footprint reflects its universal appeal.

The app equips parents with essential tools like screen time management, location tracking, and content filtering, ensuring children navigate the internet safely and responsibly.

Adding to the accolades, PC Mag recently evaluated Mobicip, stating:

"Mobicip offers affordable parental control apps for just about every device your child owns. The app can help you curb your child's screen time, and it blocks adult websites and other content deemed inappropriate for kids across a wide range of categories. The customization settings for each Mobicip feature can fit any parenting style. Using the geofencing settings, you can even keep an eye on your child's physical location from afar. It's an inexpensive yet comprehensive solution for monitoring your child online."

“Reaching 3 million users is a testament to our commitment to empowering parents,” said Mr Suren Ramasubbu, CEO of Mobicip.“We're dedicated to providing tools that simplify digital parenting and foster safer online experiences.”

As Mobicip looks to the future, the company remains steadfast in its mission to help families worldwide manage the challenges of digital parenting with confidence.

About Mobicip:

Mobicip is a comprehensive parental control app designed to help families protect their children online. With robust features like screen time scheduling, web filtering, and real-time location tracking, Mobicip provides parents peace of mind while allowing kids to explore the digital world safely.

