Oak Street Health, EmblemHealth, Vytalize Health, and several large national plans recognize Thyme Care's patient-centric navigation and deep provider relationships as a leading value-based model that delivers on the promise of better care at lower costs



Thyme Care generates savings and improves the cancer experience, fueling its national expansion across Medicare Advantage, commercial health plans, employers, provider groups, and CMS's Enhancing Oncology Model

Thyme Care Oncology Partners (TCOP) doubles the number of oncologists in its network since launching in March; more than 850 oncologists represented from every major managed service organization now part of the platform

Thyme Care

today announced new strategic partnerships across the cancer care continuum, enabling the company to achieve 4x year-over-year growth in 2025. With this momentum, Thyme Care expects to bring comprehensive cancer care support services to over 40,000 people with cancer.

The cancer care system is nearing a financial and logistical breaking point, strained by systemic inefficiencies and gaps in care that burden patients, providers, and payers alike. Patients and caregivers struggle to navigate a complex and siloed healthcare ecosystem, and often experience barriers to care once they leave the physician's office. Oncologists, regardless of whether they practice in the community or a hospital setting, are not incentivized in the current fee-for-service environment to provide value-based care. These challenges inflate costs for everyone in the care continuum, bringing the entire system closer to a breaking point. Thyme Care addresses challenges by empowering oncologists with the resources to deliver value-based care while providing patients with comprehensive support to navigate their journey in collaboration with their care team.

"Thyme Care is the connective tissue between oncologists, primary care providers, hospitals, and health plans, creating a cohesive cancer care delivery system that reduces barriers to care and eases the burden of a cancer diagnosis for everyone involved," said Thyme Care President and Chief Operating Officer Brad Diephuis, MD. "Our partners recognize Thyme Care has the technology, data, and relationships to reduce barriers to care and drive better outcomes and affordability across the system."

Thyme Care's 2024 strategic partnerships and key milestones include:



Health Plan Partnerships: EmblemHealth , one of New York's largest not-for-profit health insurers, has partnered with Thyme Care to provide comprehensive cancer support for its three million members across the tri-state area. Nearly 30% of EmblemHealth's members with cancer receive care in trusted settings like New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS), a Thyme Care Oncology Partner. In addition, several large national plans will be launching with Thyme Care in Q1 of 2025.



Primary Care Collaborations: Oak Street Health and Vytalize Health , two leading risk-bearing primary care groups, have chosen Thyme Care as their oncology partner to enhance their specialty offerings for members, aligning value-based primary care and oncology care. These collaborations streamline patient referrals, improve patient care coordination, and reduce unnecessary drug spend.



Oncologist Enablement: Thyme Care has rapidly grown its oncology provider relationships to embrace new economic incentives, participate in shared savings models, and deliver patient-centered care beyond its four walls. Since launching its oncology partner platform in March, Thyme Care has more than doubled its oncologist partnerships, now counting more than 850 oncologists across the nation. Northwest Cancer Centers and Oncology Consultants have recently joined the platform. Thyme Care's partnership with American Oncology Network (AON) to support its 3,200+ patients in CMS's Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) has resulted in $2.5M projected savings across pharmacy interventions over a six-month period.

Patient Reach: With the addition of new strategic partnerships, Thyme Care expects to quadruple the number of covered lives across the nation, reaching over 40,000 people with cancer in 2025.

By aligning incentives across payers, providers, and patients, Thyme Care reduces barriers to care and streamlines a collaborative, value-based framework that prioritizes better outcomes and affordability. The partnership momentum coincides with other successes this year, including the company's recent $95M Series C raise , the establishment of its scientific advisory board , and the addition of new executive hires including Lalan Wilfong, M.D , senior vice president of value-based care, who joined the company from McKesson/The US Oncology Network.

Partner Quotes

"Vytalize Health's partnership with Thyme Care represents an exciting step forward in our approach to partnering with preferred oncologists to deliver superior care while also lowering patient cost share. Thyme Care offers specialized expertise in value-based cancer care as well as a nimble and flexible approach to engaging providers and patients," said Vytalize Health Vice President of Network Innovation, Jessica Riccardo.

"We are committed to improving health outcomes and affordability for EmblemHealth members, and partnering with Thyme Care is a reflection of our shared vision to deliver value-based care. Thyme Care's innovative model ensures our members receive the guidance and support they need, whether that's in the clinic, at the hospital, or at home," said EmblemHealth Senior Vice President of Medical Management & Chief Health Equity Officer, Abdou Bah.

"Our partnership with Thyme Care has been instrumental in helping us succeed in the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM). Over the past year, Thyme Care's Care Team has worked seamlessly with our oncologists and clinic staff to improve the patient experience, while their insights and analytics have helped us better understand the meaningful savings we're generating. Thyme Care supports our ability to deliver high-quality, value-based care that meets the demands of alternative payment models," said American Oncology Network Chief Medical Officer, Stephen "Fred" Divers, MD.

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care is the leading value-based care enabler, collaborating with payers and providers to transform the experience and outcomes for individuals living with cancer. The company partners with health plans, employers and risk-bearing providers to assume accountability for enhanced care quality, improved health outcomes, and reduced total cost of care. Thyme Care's approach combines a technology-enabled Care Team and seamless integration with more than 800 oncologists in Thyme Care Oncology Partners, creating a hybrid collaborative care model that guides and supports the entire patient journey. Thyme Care empowers oncologists nationwide through purpose-built tech, advanced data analytics, and virtual patient engagement, driving better care and outcomes in value-based arrangements. Thyme Care is a founding member of CancerX , and is backed by leading investors . To learn more about how Thyme Care is enabling the shift to value-based care in oncology, visit .

