WELLINGTON, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss America Organization announces the return of the 2025 Miss America and Miss America's Teen competitions to Orlando's Walt Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center, running from December 31, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Each year, the Miss America program, celebrating over 100 years of Empowering Women to Lead, awards over $5 million in cash scholarships, plus millions more in in-kind scholarships through local, state, and national competitions.

This January, 103 delegates from the United States, District of Columbia, and, returning to the stage for the first time since 2018, Puerto Rico, will vie for the coveted titles of Miss America and Miss America's Teen. Following personal interviews and preliminary night competitions showcasing talent, fitness, and eveningwear, two exceptional young women will be crowned during the final shows on January 4 and 5, 2025. The new Miss America will receive a $50,000 tuition scholarship and the chance to travel the world as a brand ambassador and advocate. Likewise, Miss America's Teen will receive a $50,000 tuition scholarship or a four-year scholarship to the renowned University of Alabama.

The Miss America's Scholarship Foundation (MASF), a 501(c)(3) organization, continues an alliance with the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women® initiative, raising awareness about women's heart health and bringing a national spotlight to fitness and health initiatives.

As the national health thought leader for MASF, the American Heart Association will present three (3) scholarships to delegates who exemplify a commitment to promoting women's heart health within their communities: a $10,000 Heart of the Advocate Award and two Go Red for Women Leadership Awards, each totaling $3,300. All three will be honored at the Go Red for Women Gala in New York City, alongside Miss America on the runway.

"Empowering women in America means prioritizing heart health-heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women over 20. I am excited to raise awareness through this collaboration underscoring our commitment to women's wellness," says Robin Fleming, CEO and Owner of Miss America.

About the Miss America

Miss America is the nation's premier empowerment platform for young women, advancing their personal and professional goals while advocating serving as a positive role model in their communities. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Miss America's mission is "Empowering women to Lead" engaging thousands of young women as local and state brand ambassadors, ages 14-28, nationwide each year committed to community service initiatives. The program is the largest provider of women's scholarships in America, distributed through the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3).

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association, committed to longer, healthier lives, has been at the forefront of combating heart disease and stroke for over a century. Since 2004, Go Red for Women has been a trusted resource, supporting women with credible, equitable health solutions through every stage of life.

About the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

As a private non-profit 501(c)(3) organization the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando is supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida, and generous donors. The 698,312 square foot venue includes performance spaces like the Walt Disney Theater, the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, the Steinmetz Hall, and opening in 2024,

