HIP Video Promo Presents: ME AND MY NIGHTMARE Premiere New Music Video Don't Forget Me On VENTS Magazine

ME AND MY NIGHTMARE'S Méa Fisher honors her late mother in moving new single "Don't Forget Me"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The experience of taking care of a loved one hits close to home for Méa, who dropped everything immediately after her tour with Lords of Acid in 2017 to care full-time for her mother, Patricia, who was battling Alzheimer's and Dementia. Describing herself as“best friends” with her mother, Méa poignantly tackles the gut-wrenching distress and struggle she experienced caring for someone she loved with all of her heart. As her mother's health gradually deteriorated, Méa's life as she knew it came to a shuddering halt.

Sonically developed alongside collaborator En Esch,“Don't Forget Me” delivers a haunting soundscape infused with heartfelt sentiment. Though its ethereal guitar riffs and brooding, atmospheric synths steep the song in melancholy, the rhythm grounds the track with a steady, hypnotic beat, signature to ME AND MY NIGHTMARE's lively sound. But Méa's vocals, rich with vulnerability, take the spotlight, carrying a pleading tone as if she were reaching out to her mother here and now. It's a song so powerful and personal, that it has three versions set to be released simultaneously, including remixes and contributions from artists like Joseph Ray of Nero and Neil Mclellan of The Prodigy. Coming from a voice who truly understands how it feels to lose her“whole world,” Mea bravely extends a hand to listeners, reminding them they are not alone in their grief. A year after her mother's passing, Méa strives to raise awareness for Alzheimer's, urging those who resonate with her story all too well not to hold onto regret, and instead celebrate the precious moments they shared with the ones they love most.

Méa's touching tribute to her mother in the“Don't Forget Me” music video admirably captures the raw beauty and heartbreak of caregiving, weaving together sunny memories with the turmoil of navigating a loved one's illness. Nostalgic, hazy, flashback scenes mirror the real-life loving relationship and memories Méa had with her mother intertwined with stressful, panic-inducing imagery of life solely dedicated to caring for someone declining in health.

Those who have experienced similar trauma will feel it in their chest-that dreaded feeling of taking it day by day, not knowing what to expect next. Amongst all of the chaos-long nights in and out of hospitals, endless phone calls and paperwork, feeling desperately alone-Méa wished for one thing; for her mother not to forget her-a common occurrence in the later stages of memory deteriorating diseases like Alzheimer's and Dementia. Remarkably, Méa's wish came true. This stunning visual will tug at the heartstrings, and may even get viewers choked up, as she honors the legacy of a wonderful mother who promised not to forget her“sweet baby girl”-and fulfilled that promise-even in her last moments.

Méa Fisher, AKA DJ Méa, the creative force behind ME AND MY NIGHTMARE, infuses a fiery passion and a spellbinding touch of darkness into every one of her mesmerizing tracks. Emerging from the 90s Chicago house scene as a vinyl DJ, Méa's powerful vocals and commanding stage presence entertained and impressed audiences easily, quickly propelling her to international stardom. In 2000, she moved to LA, jumping headfirst into original music production by launching her band MEANDMYMACHINE. Her prowess for crafting emotion-driven, deliciously dark melodies piqued the interest of industrial rock icon, and creator of Lords of Acid, Praga Khan, leading to her landing the role of lead singer for Lords of Acid in 2011. While touring with Lords of Acid, Méa connected with like-minded musical creatives who would later become future collaborators, such as industrial rock pioneers En Esch (KMFDM, Pigface, Slick Idiot), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Neil Mclellan (The Prodigy) and many more. Méa temporarily stepped away from her musical career in 2017 to care for her mother, who sadly passed away from Alzheimer's last year. Now able to focus on her artistry with a full heart and mind, Méa intends to keep her promise to her mother-to put out music destined to change the world. And she's doing just that, with a new album and ensemble that evoke a sense of elevation and excitement on the dance floor and beyond-wholeheartedly dedicated to sharing their intoxicatingly alluring sound with the world.

For more information about Alzheimer's visit .

