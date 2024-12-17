Cln Skin Care Welcomes Raj Chovatiya, MD, Phd, MSCI To Its Medical Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD, MSCI

CLn Skin Care, a leader in gentle, clinically proven cleansers, is proud to announce that Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD, MSCI, has joined its Medical Advisory Board.

- Dr. ChovatiyaDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CLn Skin Care , a leader in gentle, clinically proven cleansers designed to support skin prone to conditions such as eczema, acne, and folliculitis, is proud to announce that Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD, MSCI has joined its esteemed Medical Advisory Board.Dr. Chovatiya brings a wealth of expertise to CLn Skin Care's mission of advancing the science behind skin health. He serves as Clinical Associate Professor at Rosalind Franklin University Chicago Medical School and is the Founder and Director of the Center for Medical Dermatology and Immunology Research in Chicago, Illinois. With a robust background in cutaneous immunology and inflammatory disease, Dr. Chovatiya is highly regarded as a clinician, educator, and researcher.Dr. Chovatiya's career includes a distinguished academic foundation, having earned his MD and PhD in immunology from Yale University. He further honed his expertise through residency, a postdoctoral research fellowship, and a Master of Science in Clinical Investigation at Northwestern University, where he also served as Chief Resident. His work is focused on optimizing patient-centered care, addressing chronic disease burdens, and improving dermatological outcomes across diverse skin types.“It's my pleasure to join the medical advisory board for CLn Skin Care. As a dermatologist with a clinical and research focus in inflammatory skin diseases, optimal cleansing routines are an important part of my patient discussions and approach to everyday topical management of chronic conditions. I'm excited to partner with a company pushing the medical science behind skin cleansers,” said Dr. Chovatiya.Dr. Chovatiya's contributions to dermatology are reflected in his extensive portfolio of published abstracts and manuscripts. His insights on inflammatory diseases, health disparities, and chronic skin conditions have earned him recognition on both national and international stages.By adding Dr. Chovatiya to its Medical Advisory Board, CLn Skin Care strengthens its commitment to providing science-backed products that meet the needs of patients and professionals alike. The company is dedicated to helping individuals with sensitive or compromised skin achieve healthier, cleaner skin with dermatological-grade products.To learn more about Dr. Raj Chovatiya, visit his website at or follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @RajMDPhD.To learn more about CLn visit pages/about-us .For additional information about CLn Skin Care and its range of products, visit .

Christine Yazdani, Manager of Marketing

CLn Skin Care

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.