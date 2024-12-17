Naofa Sells 6Th Youth Sports Franchise In First Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ben and NAofA Founder and CEO, Aaron Locks

National Academy of Athletics Celebrates the Sale of Its 6th Youth Sports Franchise to Ben Freeland in Yolo and Solano County, California

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA), a leader in youth sports education and enrichment programs, proudly announces the sale of its sixth franchise. Ben Freeland, a passionate advocate for youth development, will lead operations in Yolo and Solano Counties, California.This milestone marks another step in NAofA's mission to bring high-quality, community-focused athletic programs to children nationwide. The franchise expansion into Yolo and Solano Counties will allow more families to access NAofA's dynamic programs emphasizing positive mental and physical growth through sports."Ben Freeland has successfully operated a territory in Marin County for several years, following our onboarding process and demonstrating exceptional hard work and dedication. His efforts have transformed the territory into a thriving success. We're excited that Ben has chosen to expand his journey with us by purchasing another territory as a franchise," said Aaron Locks, Founder and CEO of the National Academy of Athletics. "Ben shares our commitment to teaching sports fundamentals in a positive, structured environment. His leadership will ensure kids in Yolo and Solano Counties can grow, thrive, and develop lifelong skills through athletics."Ben Freeland brings extensive experience and a deep passion for youth empowerment. His franchise will offer a diverse range of sports programs tailored to children of all skill levels, fostering a fun, inclusive, and educational experience. "Becoming a franchise owner with the National Academy of Athletics isn't just about building a business-it's about building the future. In Yolo and Solano counties, I'll have the privilege of guiding young athletes, not only shaping their physical abilities but nurturing their emotional growth as well. This opportunity gives me the chance to leave a lasting impact on the community, helping to inspire confidence, teamwork, and resilience that will stay with them long after the final whistle," said Freeland.The National Academy of Athletics continues to set the standard for youth athletic programs, offering year-round camps, clinics, and leagues emphasizing teamwork, confidence-building, and physical activity. The addition of this franchise strengthens the organization's vision to inspire a love for sports and healthy lifestyles in communities across the country.For more information about the National Academy of Athletics and its programs, visit .About the National Academy of AthleticsThe National Academy of Athletics promotes positive physical and mental development through sports fundamentals. Our expertly trained coaches provide children access to specialized athletic instruction that will set them on a path for personal growth, optimism, and confidence both on and off the field. We are on a mission to combat childhood obesity and anxiety by instilling healthy lifestyles through the power of sports.

