Openssl Announces Results Of The Business Advisory Committee Elections

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Upon certification of the election results by the Election Committee, the OpenSSL Foundation and the OpenSSL Corporation are pleased to announce the official results of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) elections.

After a thorough nomination and process, the

OpenSSL community has selected a group of distinguished individuals to provide guidance and advice to OpenSSL.

Newly Elected Members

The following candidates have been elected to serve on the Business Advisory Committee:

OpenSSL Foundation BAC Members



Academics: Nicola Tuveri (Tampere University)

Committers: Paul Dale (Oracle)

Distributions: Tie between Dmitry Belyavsky (Red Hat) and John Haxby (Oracle)*

Individuals: Randal Becker

Large Businesses: Tim Chevalier (NetApp) Small Businesses: No election was held, and the seat remains vacant

OpenSSL Corporation BAC Members



Academics: Billy Bob Brumley (RIT)

Committers: Paul Dale (Oracle)

Distributions: Jaroslav Reznik (Red Hat)

Individuals: Randal Becker

Large Businesses: Jeff Johnson (Cisco) Small Businesses: James Bourne (FireDaemon Technologies)

* The Election Committee will provide further details on the next steps in the upcoming days.

Each member will represent their respective communities, playing a critical role in strengthening our governance structure and ensuring decisions align with

OpenSSL's Mission and Values as well as the diverse needs of the community.

(Learn more about

the role of the Business Advisory Committee .)

A Word of Appreciation

We thank everyone who participated in this election. Your nominations, votes, and discussions reflect a highly engaged community committed to transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Looking Ahead

The newly elected

BAC members will begin their terms immediately, working closely with OpenSSL directors and the community to shape strategic plans.

Stay informed and engaged by visiting the

OpenSSL Communities for updates, discussions, and opportunities to contribute to OpenSSL's future.

More Information

For more details about the

BACs members, the voting process, or the role of the Business Advisory Committees, please visit the OpenSSL Communities website or contact us at [email protected] .

Contact:

OpenSSL Corporation

***@openssl

Photo(s):



Press release distributed by

PRLog

SOURCE OpenSSL

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED