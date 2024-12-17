عربي


Openssl Announces Results Of The Business Advisory Committee Elections


12/17/2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 17, 2024
Upon certification of the election results by the Election Committee, the OpenSSL Foundation and the OpenSSL Corporation are pleased to announce the official results of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) elections.

After a thorough nomination and voting process, the
OpenSSL community has selected a group of distinguished individuals to provide guidance and advice to OpenSSL.

Newly Elected Members

The following candidates have been elected to serve on the Business Advisory Committee:

OpenSSL Foundation BAC Members

  • Academics: Nicola Tuveri (Tampere University)
  • Committers: Paul Dale (Oracle)
  • Distributions: Tie between Dmitry Belyavsky (Red Hat) and John Haxby (Oracle)*
  • Individuals: Randal Becker
  • Large Businesses: Tim Chevalier (NetApp)
  • Small Businesses: No election was held, and the seat remains vacant

OpenSSL Corporation BAC Members

  • Academics: Billy Bob Brumley (RIT)
  • Committers: Paul Dale (Oracle)
  • Distributions: Jaroslav Reznik (Red Hat)
  • Individuals: Randal Becker
  • Large Businesses: Jeff Johnson (Cisco)
  • Small Businesses: James Bourne (FireDaemon Technologies)

* The Election Committee will provide further details on the next steps in the upcoming days.

Each member will represent their respective communities, playing a critical role in strengthening our governance structure and ensuring decisions align with
OpenSSL's Mission and Values as well as the diverse needs of the community.

(Learn more about
the role of the Business Advisory Committee .)

A Word of Appreciation

We thank everyone who participated in this election. Your nominations, votes, and discussions reflect a highly engaged community committed to transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Looking Ahead

The newly elected
BAC members will begin their terms immediately, working closely with OpenSSL directors and the community to shape strategic plans.

Stay informed and engaged by visiting the
OpenSSL Communities for updates, discussions, and opportunities to contribute to OpenSSL's future.

More Information

For more details about the
BACs members, the voting process, or the role of the Business Advisory Committees, please visit the OpenSSL Communities website or contact us at [email protected] .

Contact:
OpenSSL Corporation
***@openssl

Press release distributed by
PRLog

SOURCE OpenSSL

SOURCE OpenSSL


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

