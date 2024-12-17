AMAZON TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKES AT FOUR CALIFORNIA FACILITIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Potential Pickets Loom as Teamsters Fight Greed at $2 Trillion Corporation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at four Southern-California facilities - DFX4, DAX5, KSBD, and DAX8 - have overwhelmingly authorized strikes after the corporation's continued refusal to recognize their union and negotiate contracts. Teamsters at seven Amazon facilities have now voted to authorize strikes, including workers at DIL7 in Skokie, Ill., and JFK8 and DBK4 in New York City.

"The corporate elitists who run Amazon are leaving workers with no choice," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Greedy executives are pushing thousands of hardworking Americans to the brink. Amazon rakes in more money than anybody, they subject workers to injury and abuse at every turn, and they illegally claim not to be the rightful employer of nearly half their workforce. This rigged system cannot continue. Amazon must be held accountable to workers and consumers alike. If workers are forced onto the picket line, Amazon will be striking itself."

Amazon workers have been fueling a growing movement to join the Teamsters and secure union contracts that increase wages, improve benefits, and give them control over their own lives.

"It's past time that we fight for the pay and benefits we deserve," said Raymond Scarborough, a driver at the DFX4 facility in Victorville. "Amazon isn't going to bully us out of demanding our rights."

The Teamsters represent thousands of workers at 10 Amazon facilities across the country. Amazon continues to break the law by refusing to negotiate labor agreements with them.

"We're tired of Amazon's lies," said Alexis Ayala, a driver at the DAX5 facility in the City of Industry. "Amazon is responsible for our low pay and unsafe working conditions. My co-workers and I are ready to stand with our brothers and sisters around the country and fight back against this abusive company."

After ignoring a Dec. 15 deadline from the Teamsters to come to the bargaining table, Amazon now faces potential large-scale labor actions at a critical time of year when the company should be putting workers and customers ahead of corporate profits.

"We know how important our air hub is to Amazon's operations," said Tobias Cheng, a worker at the KSBD air hub in San Bernardino. "If Amazon forces a strike, it might have a serious impact on customers throughout the region and beyond."

