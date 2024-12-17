Questex’S Fierce Network Unveils FNTV: Revolutionizing Video Content For The Global Communications Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modern Studio to Debut at Mobile World 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce , a mega portal designed to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, today announces the launch of FNTV , a groundbreaking poised to reshape how the consumes news, insights, and analysis.

“We're on the brink of the next great global in the communications industry. Technologies like cloud, AI, automation, orchestration, predictive analytics and 5G Advanced are changing the world​ in real time – re-inventing industries, creating new business opportunities, and transforming life for the planet's population. It's about time our dynamic global industry had a source of video news and analysis that does justice to its strategic importance,” said Kevin Gray, Vice President and Market Leader for Experiential Technology at Questex.

What FNTV Delivers

From exclusive trade show coverage and social media reels to compelling short-form documentaries, FNTV is redefining B2B marketing through engaging, strategic video content. Each segment is meticulously crafted to attract high-quality audiences, maximizing viewership and delivering actionable insights to decision-makers.

At the heart of FNTV's operations is a modern studio, debuting on the Mobile World Congress 2025 show floor . This cutting-edge facility will serve as the epicenter for dynamic live broadcasts, high-profile interviews, and interactive events, including quizzes and competitions, designed to captivate both in-person attendees and a global virtual audience.

Meet the Team Behind FNTV

Anchoring FNTV's coverage is Stephen M. Saunders, MBE , the visionary founder of Fierce Network and Light Reading, and a leading expert in communications innovation. Production is led by Marty Sole , a BAFTA-winning television producer and director, ensuring every video meets the highest standards of storytelling and engagement.

Why FNTV is a Game-Changer

FNTV is the first trade news service to base its content strategy on comprehensive data analysis of B2B video consumption by executive decision-makers. This approach ensures short-form videos resonate with target audiences and drive repeat viewership. Amplified across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) , YouTube , and LinkedIn , FNTV offers timely, impactful content that empowers industry leaders to stay competitive and shape the future of communications.

“FNTV was built for professionals who demand more than news-they need insights and solutions,” added Elizabeth Coyne, Fierce Network Editor-In-Chief at Questex.“Our platform goes beyond reporting to provide tools that help decision-makers thrive during this extraordinary time of transformation.”

Explore FNTV at Mobile World Congress 2025

Find out how your brand can be part of the action at MWC by exploring premier FNTV event sponsorships. Contact Scott Gruntorad at ... and Steven M Saunders at ... to learn more about showcasing your innovations to a global audience.

Discover FNTV today and experience the future of video-driven insights. Visit FNTV for more information.

About Fierce Network

The global communications, enterprise and cloud networking and infrastructure industries is converging as the separation between wireless, wireline and cloud ceases to exist while the world's operators shift toward cloud-native, intelligent, automated networks driven by artificial intelligence. Fierce Network is tracking this sea change by delivering a mega portal of hard-hitting industry news and analysis, designed to meet the needs of today's decision makers. Fierce Network covers artificial intelligence (AI), automation, fixed and mobile broadband, cloud infrastructure, application modernization, security and more to help readers analyze the day's news and show them what they need to know and why they need to know it. Fierce Network also produces special reports that take stock of the industry's services and finances and shed light on industry trends. To learn more, visit .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

