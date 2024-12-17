Invest In The Robot Revolution With Small-Cap Stock Palladyne AI Corp.

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Investors wanting exposure to disruptive technologies such as %ArtificialIntelligence (A.I.) and robots should consider taking a position in small-cap stock %PalladyneAI Corp. (NASDAQ: $PDYN).

Palladyne is a tiny company that is delivering big returns to its shareholders. Currently, the company has a capitalization of only $127 million U.S.

The teeny market cap makes Palladyne more of a micro-cap stock. However, there’s nothing teensy about the company’s return to shareholders.

So far in 2024, PDYN stock has gained 531%, trouncing the performance of nearly every other stock, including most that are associated with A.I. and robotics.

Currently trading at $4.23 U.S. per share, Palladyne is also a penny stock, defined as any security that trades for less than $5 U.S. a share.

As a micro-cap penny stock, Palladyne’s stock is prone to volatility and analyst coverage of the company is non-existent.

Yet for investors who have a healthy risk appetite and are willing to get in on the ground floor of a company involved in cutting edge technologies, Palladyne AI Corp. could fit the bill.

Palladyne was founded back in 1983 as the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation. It spent most of its existence developing robots and computer hardware.

However, in 2023, on its 40th anniversary, Sarcos pivoted to become a developer of A.I. software, specifically for robotic applications.

This pivot came with a name change to Palladyne AI Corp. and a cessation of all operations involving hardware.

Today, the company is focused exclusively on developing A.I. software for use in current and future robots.

It’s a big and growing sector, and one that could keep Palladyne’s stock on an upward trajectory moving forward.