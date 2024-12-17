Crypto Wallet Maker Exodus To List On New York Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Crypto wallet company %ExodusMovement (NYSE: $EXOD) has been granted regulatory approval to list its shares on the New York (NYSE).

Exodus’ stock currently trades on the over-the-counter in the U.S. It will list on the NYSE under its current ticker symbol “EXOD” on Dec. 18.

The Nebraska-based company had planned to list on the NYSE back in May of this year, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) blocked it, saying it was still reviewing the company's registration.

The approval of Exodus' listing on the NYSE now might signal a shift in regulatory sentiment towards cryptocurrencies under president-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to run a pro-crypto administration.

The stock of Exodus, which makes digital wallets for storing cryptocurrencies such as %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), rose 10% on news that it has been approved to list on the NYSE.

Exodus’ stock is up 626% so far this year amid a wider boom in cryptocurrencies and trading at $36.68 U.S. per share.