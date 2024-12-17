Thailand’S Quiet Power Play: The Story Behind ASEAN’S Myanmar Strategy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Thailand steps forward to tackle Myanmar's crisis through an unconventional move. The country will host two separate meetings in Bangkok, breaking from ASEAN's traditional protocols.



This shift reveals the growing frustration with years of diplomatic stalemate since Myanmar's 2021 military takeover. The numbers tell a stark story. Nearly 4 million people have been displaced, and over 30,000 lives have been lost.



Additionally, an estimated 5.2 million Myanmar migrants are now living in Thailand. These figures represent more than statistics - they signal a regional crisis that demands action.



Thailand's strategy reflects practical concerns rather than idealistic goals. With a 2,400-kilometer shared border, Thailand faces direct consequences from Myanmar's instability.



Criminal activities, human trafficking, and border tensions affect Thailand 's security and economy. The military regime controls less than one-third of Myanmar's territory, creating a power vacuum that worries neighboring countries.







Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra emerges as a key player in this diplomatic chess game. His connections with Myanmar's leadership and appointment as Malaysia's informal advisor add weight to Thailand's initiative.

Thailand's Diplomatic Initiative

This move demonstrates how personal relationships still drive Southeast Asian diplomacy. The meetings serve two distinct purposes. The first gathering includes Myanmar and its immediate neighbors - China, India, Bangladesh, and Laos.



The second brings together ASEAN foreign ministers. This dual approach allows Thailand to maintain regional relationships while pushing for concrete solutions.



Critics point out that these meetings exclude Myanmar's resistance groups, potentially legitimizing the military regime's planned 2025 elections.



However, Thailand maintains a pragmatic approach, quietly allowing activists and migrants to stay while officially engaging with Myanmar 's military government.



Six ASEAN nations will send ministers to the December 20 meeting, showing significant regional buy-in. The discussions will focus on implementing ASEAN's five-point consensus and exploring possibilities for dialogue between Myanmar's military and resistance groups.



This represents the first real attempt to break the diplomatic deadlock that has frustrated regional leaders. The outcome of these meetings could reshape Southeast Asia's political landscape.



Thailand's initiative demonstrates that when regional stability is at stake, traditional diplomatic channels may need to yield to practical solutions.

