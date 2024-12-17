Mexican Peso And Stock Market Face Headwinds Amid Fed Meeting And Retail Sales Data

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso and stock experienced a downturn on Tuesday, reflecting broader economic uncertainties. The peso weakened against the US dollar as the Reserve began its two-day meeting.



Meanwhile, unexpected retail sales data added to the market's cautious sentiment. Currency markets saw the peso depreciate by 0.26%, with the reaching 20.1780 pesos per dollar.



This shift came as the US dollar strengthened globally. Investors closely watched the Fed's meeting, anticipating a potential 25 basis point rate cut. The peso's movement ranged between 20.2215 and 20.1011 units per dollar.



The Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against major currencies, inched up by 0.01% to 106.87 points. This slight increase reflected the dollar's resilience in uncertain times.



Mexico's retail sector delivered a surprise, with sales dropping 0.3% in October. This decline marked the worst performance since June, contradicting analysts' expectations of 0.2% growth.







The unexpected dip raised concerns about consumer spending trends. In the stock market, both major indices retreated for the second consecutive day.

Mexican Stock Market Decline

The S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico 's primary stock index, fell 0.58% to 50,552.84 points. Similarly, the FTSE BIVA index declined by 0.53% to 1,029.67 points.



Notable losses came from Grupo Financiero Banorte, down 3.46%, and mining company Peñoles, which dropped 2.60%. The airline Volaris also saw a significant decrease of 2.49%. These movements mirrored the cautious approach of investors.



The market's reaction stemmed from various factors. The Fed 's meeting took center stage, with investors anticipating the central bank's decisions on interest rates. Additionally, the unexpected retail sales data in Mexico added to the cautious sentiment.



As markets navigate these challenges, investors remain alert to potential shifts in monetary policy and economic indicators. The coming days may bring further clarity on the economic outlook for both Mexico and its northern neighbor.

