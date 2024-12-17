J&K HC Raps Estates Dept Over Delay In Evicting Ex Ministers From Govt Quarters

The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, issued stern instructions to expedite the eviction process and file an updated status report.

The court highlighted several cases, including those of Kavinder Gupta (former Deputy Chief Minister), Sat Sharma (BJP President), Surinder Ambardar (ex-MLC), and Zaffar Iqbal Manhas (ex-MLC). It also demanded updates regarding penal rent collection from individuals such as S.S. Channi and ex-MLAs Mohd Abbas Wani and Abdul Rahim Rather. The Bench warned that failure to comply with the directives would require the Commissioner/Secretary of the Estates Department to appear in person at the next hearing.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, representing the petitioner, criticized the Estates Department for its favoritism and inconsistent policies. While over 180 politicians, including two former Chief Ministers, have been evicted, he alleged that 43“blue-eyed” individuals continue to unlawfully occupy government accommodations.

He also noted the absence of the Administrative Secretary at court hearings, calling it a disregard for judicial authority.

The court expressed frustration over the Estates Department's non-compliance with its prior directives to file a comprehensive status report, which should have detailed the eviction process, the number of unauthorized occupants served with notices, and the collection of penal rent from violators. The Bench reiterated that no exemptions or excuses would be entertained.

According to the status report, accommodations for figures like Ghulam Nabi Azad (former Chief Minister) and Ravinder Raina (former BJP President) were extended based on recommendations from a designated committee. However, 15 individuals have vacated their premises, and eviction proceedings for five others are complete. Penal rent notices have also been issued to violators.

The High Court set the next hearing for January 2, 2025. (KNT)

