J&K HC Raps Estates Dept Over Delay In Evicting Ex Ministers From Govt Quarters
Date
12/17/2024 3:19:19 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Estates Department over delays in evicting ex-ministers and ex-legislators from government accommodations.
The Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, issued stern instructions to expedite the eviction process and file an updated status report.
ADVERTISEMENT
The court highlighted several cases, including those of Kavinder Gupta (former Deputy Chief Minister), Sat Sharma (BJP President), Surinder Ambardar (ex-MLC), and Zaffar Iqbal Manhas (ex-MLC). It also demanded updates regarding penal rent collection from individuals such as S.S. Channi and ex-MLAs Mohd Abbas Wani and Abdul Rahim Rather. The Bench warned that failure to comply with the directives would require the Commissioner/Secretary of the Estates Department to appear in person at the next hearing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, representing the petitioner, criticized the Estates Department for its favoritism and inconsistent policies. While over 180 politicians, including two former Chief Ministers, have been evicted, he alleged that 43“blue-eyed” individuals continue to unlawfully occupy government accommodations.
He also noted the absence of the Administrative Secretary at court hearings, calling it a disregard for judicial authority.
Read Also
Repairs in Restricted Dal Zone: HC Gives Govt Time Till Feb 7
Govt Violated NRHM Scheme During 2007 Selections: HC
The court expressed frustration over the Estates Department's non-compliance with its prior directives to file a comprehensive status report, which should have detailed the eviction process, the number of unauthorized occupants served with notices, and the collection of penal rent from violators. The Bench reiterated that no exemptions or excuses would be entertained.
According to the status report, accommodations for figures like Ghulam Nabi Azad (former Chief Minister) and Ravinder Raina (former BJP President) were extended based on recommendations from a designated committee. However, 15 individuals have vacated their premises, and eviction proceedings for five others are complete. Penal rent notices have also been issued to violators.
The High Court set the next hearing for January 2, 2025. (KNT)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17122024000215011059ID1109004251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.