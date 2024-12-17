Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/17/2024 - 10:23 AM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Today revealed performance highlights of its flagship product Genius winning the code-breaking game Mastermind in a side by side comparison with a leading generative AI model, OpenAI's o1 Preview, which is positioned as an industry-leading reasoning model. Over one hundred test runs, Genius consistently outperformed OpenAI's o1-preview model one hundred and forty (140) times faster and more than five thousand times (5,000) cheaper.“Today we're showcasing Genius' advanced reasoning performance against state-of-the-art deep learning-based methods that LLMs are based on,” said Hari Thiruvengada, VERSES Chief Technology Officer.“Mastermind was the perfect choice for this test because it requires reasoning through each step logically, predicting the cause-and-effect outcomes of its decisions, and dynamically adapting to crack the code. This exercise demonstrates how Genius outperforms tasks requiring logical and cause-effect reasoning, while exposing the inherent limitations of correlational language-based approaches in today's leading reasoning models. VERSES AI Inc. shares O are trading up 8 cents at $0.41.



Full Press Release: