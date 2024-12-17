Zelensky Signs Bill On Oversight Of Court Decision Enforcement Into Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed Bill No. 4094-IX, establishing mechanisms for oversight and enforcement of court decisions, into law.

The parliamentary press service announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"It [the law] enables courts to require debtors to submit reports on the enforcement of court decisions. If the debtor fails to comply, the court may impose fines ranging from 20 to 40 living wages," the report says.

The law also allows creditors to petition the court for alternative methods of enforcement. If a debtor fails to fulfill obligations concerning property, the creditor can request the court to authorize the collection of the property's monetary value instead.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine