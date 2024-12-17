One Woman Killed, Another Wounded As Enemy Shells Bilozerka With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region with artillery, killing one woman and injuring another one.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At about 13:00, the Russians fired artillery at Bilozerka. Unfortunately, a woman who was on the street was killed as a result of the enemy's attack. Her body is being identified. Another 64-year-old woman was wounded," Prokudin said.

Two as Russian drone civilian car in

He added that the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition and diagnosed with a blast injury and traumatic amputation of her leg. Doctors are providing the woman with all necessary care.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military attacked a civilian vehicle in the suburbs of Kherson, injuring two people inside.