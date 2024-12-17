Zelensky Outlines Tasks For Newly Created Ministry Of National Unity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of National Unity will facilitate connections between Ukrainians abroad and Ukraine, as well as strengthen relations with partner states where they reside.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this at a joint press with Polish Prime Donald Tusk in Lviv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The head of the Ukrainian state informed that he had spoken with the Polish Prime Minister about Ukrainians in Poland.

“The Minister of National Unity of Ukraine is today here with me, in the Ukrainian team. We are working with the of our partner countries to create a reliable systemic framework for the new ministry in those societies where so many Ukrainians are now [residing] outside Ukraine. These are primarily Poland, Germany and many other countries,” Zelensky said.

He added that the task of the newly created ministry is to unite all Ukrainian people, all generations of Ukrainians who are scattered around the world.

“The more ties with Ukraine for our people we create and preserve, the stronger our relations with each such partner state will be. Our unity is our advantage both within the Ukrainian people and in relations with our partners. We will preserve this unity,” the President emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 4, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to rename the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine into the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.

The newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov will head the ministry.

The new ministry will institutionally strengthen the policy towards Ukrainians who have had to move abroad over the years. This is the task that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized when presenting the Internal Resilience Plan. In particular, the ministry will work on programs to bring Ukrainians back from abroad.

The new Deputy Prime Minister will present a plan for the Ministry soon.