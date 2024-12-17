The Ojo-Yoshida Report Announces Expansion Plans For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Names Mike Markowitz as Editor-in-Chief

- Bolaji Ojo, Publisher & Managing EditorBERN, SWITZERLAND, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ojo-Yoshida Report , a leading voice in the industry, unveiled its expansion plans for 2025, including four new conferences, two new podcast series, key personnel additions and a news and analysis website called SPADE-Tech, (Space, Aviation & Defense Technology) Journal.The Ojo-Yoshida Report is also announcing effective January 2, 2025, the appointment of Mike Markowitz as Editor-in-Chief. Markowitz, a former design and applications engineer, founding editor, EDN Asia, editor and VP, editorial director at EDN Magazine, recently left STMicroelectronics where he had been director of communications, technical media. Click here for Mike's full bio .In addition to the Business of Semiconductor Summit (BOSS) and the Electronics Lifecycle Summit which debuted in 2024, the 4 new 2025 conferences will include the Generative AI Summit in February, AI@the Edge Summit in May, Power: Core-to-Grid Summit in June, and the Space and Aviation Technology Summit in November.There will also be two new podcast series joining the existing lineup. The Ojo-Mojo Tech Report will be a weekly digest covering the news in the electronics industry hosted by Bolaji Ojo. The Tech Heritage Podcast Series will focus on the technology innovations that impacted and are still shaping our industry today. Each Tech Heritage podcast to be jointly hosted by Lee Goldberg and Bolaji Ojo will discuss the people and the companies that were responsible for pioneering and implementing those technologies.The SPADE-Tech Journal news site will focus on the technologies used in the space, aviation and defense industries.The Ojo-Yoshida Report is also expanding its coverage of the electronics industry with new contributing editors, including Clive“Max” Maxfield (Chiplets, AI, Microprocessors, Analog, Power, Space and Defense), Alfred Vollmer (automotive, automotive semiconductors and microprocessors), Lee Goldberg (Aviation, Space and Defense Technologies), Kolade David Ojo (Business, Finance and Technology M&As)."2025 is going to be an exciting year for the Ojo-Yoshida Report. One of the things we do very well is connect the dots in the electronics industry by putting the news in context. We focus on the people, the technologies, the politics, the economics and the business of the electronics industry from design through production and end-of-life,” said Bolaji Ojo, Publisher and Managing Editor of the Ojo-Yoshida Report.“These new multimedia programs will provide companies the additional analysis, opinions and advice they require to do a better job. We also wish Junko Yoshida our best in her new endeavors and thank her for helping OYR get off to a great start the past 3 years. We also thank the Yole Group, a minority investor in the Ojo-Yoshida Report, for their continued commitment and support to our programs.”For information on editorial opportunities, please contact .... For sales, advertising and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sales Director Bob Dumas at ....

