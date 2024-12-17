Kirkus Reviews Names Climate Opportunities Knocking At Your Door By William Mebane One Of The Best Indie Books Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Climate Opportunities Knocking at Your Door by William Mebane

An inspiring and practical guide to tackling the climate crisis earns critical acclaim and a Kirkus Star.

- Only an urgent system-wide transformation can avoid a climate disaster YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Climate Opportunities Knocking at Your Door , the critically acclaimed debut by economist William Mebane , has been recognized as one of the Best Indie Books of 2024 by Kirkus Reviews . The book also received the prestigious Kirkus Star, a distinction reserved for works of exceptional merit.In this compelling collection of essays originally published in Wall Street International Magazine, Mebane offers readers an informed and optimistic roadmap for tackling the climate crisis. Drawing on decades of experience in energy policy and sustainable development, Mebane blends rigorous research with actionable solutions. From renewable energy investments and electric vehicles to the transformative potential of energy efficiency, the book emphasizes practical steps that individuals and industries can take to combat climate change while improving their quality of life.With beautifully illustrated chapters and a wealth of data presented in accessible terms, Climate Opportunities Knocking at Your Door equips readers with the knowledge and inspiration needed to confront the climate emergency head-on. Mebane's deep understanding of global energy challenges, coupled with his unique background as a Texan who transitioned from the oil industry to championing sustainability, lends the book an authoritative and deeply personal perspective.Praised by Kirkus Reviews as“a knowledgeable and ultimately upbeat look at mitigating climate change,” Mebane's work is a call to action that counters despair with hope. As he writes,“Only an urgent system-wide transformation can avoid a climate disaster.” Yet, his message is clear: such a transformation is within our reach.William Mebane's career spans decades of pioneering work, including his leadership in drafting Italy's first solar energy law and championing energy efficiency standards in the EU. Now living in Rome, Mebane continues to consult with organizations committed to sustainable development.Climate Opportunities Knocking at Your Door is available in paperback and ebook formats on Amazon.Paperback:Ebook:For further information, visit

