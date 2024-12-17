Four International Artists Explore An Unsustainable Future In Permission To Bloom

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DON'T LOOK Projects is pleased to announce its inaugural group exhibition, Permission to Bloom, featuring the work of four international artists working across various media. Opening on January 18, 2025, at 2680 South La Cienega Blvd in Los Angeles.

The explores the interrelation between nature and technology, prompting us to consider both their effects on our society, humanity and its horizon, and our own positionality in earth's future. Like a call to adventure beckoning us to explore these connections, the exhibition challenges our understanding of these two seemingly opposing forces.

Nature has long been a source of inspiration for artists over the last 40,000 years, the natural world being depicted in prehistoric cave paintings found across the globe. Despite human attempts to control it, nature will reclaim its space after our technological innovations fade, a thought best illustrated in the image of wildflowers that bloom in derelict factories in many provincial locations globally. This exchange reminds us that while modern technologies enhance our lives and agricultural advances feed vast populations, it is nature's virility that forms the foundation of our existence.

Nature also finds ways to endure despite humanity's insatiable appetite for expansion and subjugation. Gillian Brett's work (France) reflects upon the decline of traditional farming methods and the increasing reliance on precision agriculture technologies. Brett invites viewers to consider the delicate balance between human intervention and the natural world.

Similarly, Beverley Duckworth's (UK) research into global landfills materializes in sculpture and installation that takes a regenerative approach to the infinite mountains of discarded garments and electronic waste by implanting them with seeds and utilizing them as foundations for roots of new life to emerge.

Helena Sekot (Austria) attends to the formal symbolism of the natural world, leaning into the grace and grit of flora and fauna. Sekot's series of digital prints of rhubarb skins wrapped around body parts contain a sensuality and eroticism that references both digital cultures and art history.

Ewelina Skrowronska's (Poland) paintings use natural dyes, departing from a human-centric framing of the world to reveal a deeply interconnected biophilic reading of Earth. The works offer us a potential dreamscape of a future where humankind and the natural world work in symbiosis.

