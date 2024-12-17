(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insights from 30 new executive interviews with leading companies and comprehensive overview of the vehicle telematics hardware value chain and key applications.

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The addressable market for aftermarket telematics solutions is significant. At the end of 2022, an estimated 1.52 billion vehicles were registered worldwide. 47.3 million aftermarket telematics hardware devices were sold globally during 2023 for a total market value of approximately € 2.2 billion. Asia-Pacific is the largest geographical market, achieving shipments of about 17.1 million in 2023. The shipments of aftermarket telematics hardware in Europe and North America accounted for 11.6 million and 11.2 million respectively.

Global shipments of aftermarket telematics devices is forecast to will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% in the next five years to reach 69.3 million in 2028. Revenues from sales of aftermarket telematics devices are forecasted to grow from € 2.2 billion in 2023 to € 3.1 billion in 2028, representing a CAGR of 6.8%.

Teltonika was the market leader in terms of aftermarket hardware sales with a market share of about 6.8 percent, reaching annual sales of € 153 million in 2023. Xirgo Technologies was the runner-up with a market share of around 4.4 percent in terms of sales. Additional top players include Jimi IoT, Queclink and CalAmp. Jimi IoT ranked third in terms of sales with a market share of about 4.2 percent while Queclink and CalAmp ranked fourth and fifth with a market share of roughly 3.0 percent each.

Notable vendors further include ERM Advanced Telematics from Israel; Positioning Universal and Danlaw from North America; Suntech International, Gosuncn RichLink, Neoway Technology, Sinocastel, Coban Electronics, Gosafe, Kingwo and ATrack from Asia-Pacific; Meta System, Ruptela and Munic from Europe; and Maxtrack from Latin America.

Automotive manufacturers can choose between connectivity options such as embedded and handset-based when creating connected car services, which are not mutually exclusive. Embedded solutions use cellular communications hardware inside the vehicle, whereas handset-based solutions use a tethered device such as the driver's smartphone for connectivity. This report mainly focuses on embedded telematics solutions. Several categories of telematics applications are now offered by most leading vehicle manufacturers. Examples include eCall and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, over-the-air updates, connected navigation and infotainment, fleet management, Wi-Fi hotspots, concierge services and convenience applications. The drivers behind the adoption of OEM telematics are both commercial and regulatory.

There are also numerous OEM telematics offerings from commercial vehicle manufacturers, provided either independently or in collaboration with third parties including leading aftermarket telematics providers. These OEM solutions are expected to achieve increased adoption and to an increasing extent be delivered as standard.

The analyzer estimates that global shipments of OEM telematics hardware for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles reached 68.4 million units in 2023 at a total market value of € 8.6 billion. Also the estimation says that nearly 74 percent of all new passenger cars and commercial vehicles sold worldwide in 2023 were equipped with an OEM-embedded telematics system, up from nearly 72 percent in 2022.

The design and development of OEM telematics systems are complex as these have to integrate with vehicle systems, fulfil strict quality standards and ensure performance during the long lifecycle of a vehicle model. For this reason, the OEM telematics equipment suppliers are generally established automotive suppliers that develop their solutions in cooperation with car manufacturers.

LG Electronics is the market leader in terms of OEM telematics shipments with a market share of about 26%. The company has contracts with leading automotive brands such as General Motors and Volkswagen. Continental and Harman were the runners-up with market shares of about 16 and 10 percent respectively. Other OEM telematics hardware vendors include Valeo, Marelli, Denso, Actia, Lear, Bosch, Gosuncn WeLink, Huawei, Neusoft Corporation, Lianyou Technology, Hyundai Mobis, Visteon and Aptiv.

The report answers the following questions



Which are the leading providers of aftermarket telematics devices?

Which are the leading vendors of OEM telematics devices?

Which are the drivers and barriers on the global vehicle telematics hardware market?

How will the global vehicle telematics hardware market evolve over the next five years?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and MEA?

Which are the dominant technology form factors?

Will OEM telematics solutions outcompete aftermarket vehicle telematics in the long term? Which are the key future trends in this industry?

Highlights from the report



Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the vehicle telematics hardware value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

New profiles of 102 aftermarket and OEM vehicle telematics hardware vendors.

Summary of the involvement of vehicle OEMs and mobile operators.

New data on vehicle populations and new vehicle registrations worldwide. Market forecasts by region lasting until 2028

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle Market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Vehicles in use by region

1.1.2 New vehicle registration trends

1.2 Automotive and commercial vehicle telematics

1.2.1 Vehicle management

1.2.2 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

1.2.3 Security tracking

1.3 Aftermarket and OEM telematics infrastructure

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Aftermarket telematics hardware forecast

2.2 OEM telematics hardware forecast

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.4 Market trends



OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries

Remote control features have become standard and continue to evolve

Telematics hardware vendors expand into the software space

The electrification trend boosts adoption of OEM telematics hardware

New Car Assessment Programmes drive demand for V2X

The regulatory environment has driven the adoption of OEM telematics

Sunsets of network generations might become a recurring issue for OEMs

TCUs with integrated antennas gain traction Satellite IoT communications offers new opportunities

Company Profiles and Strategies

Specialised aftermarket hardware vendors



666GPS (Guangzhou Xingwei Information Technology)

A-Telematics

Aplicom

ArusNavi

Arya Omnitalk

Atlanta Systems

ATrack

Auto Leaders (Sinotrack)

Bitrek GPS

Bofan Information Technology

BWS IoT

CalAmp

Cargo-UFC

Coban Electronics

Danlaw

Digital Communications Technologies (DCT)

Eelink Communication Technology

ERM Advanced Telematics

FleetGuide

Galileosky

Geometris

GLONASSSoft

Gosafe

Gosuncn RichLink

Huabao Electronics Technology

Hua Sheng

IOSix

iTriangle Infotech

iWave Systems Technologies

Jimi IoT (Concox)

Jointech

Kingwo

Lantronix

Level Systems

LK-GPS (LHYK Communication Technology)

Maxtrack

Meitrack

Meta system

Micronet

Munic

Navtelecom

Neomatica

Neoway Technology

Omnicomm

PCL Technology

Positioning Universal

Quake Global

Quartix

Quasar Electronics

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Redtail Telematics

Ruptela

Sinocastel

Squarell Technology

Suntech International

Teltonika

TOPFLYtech

TotemTech

Trakm8

Tramigo

Ulbotech

Vem Solutions

Volty

Wonde Proud Technology Xirgo Technologies

Vertically integrated telematics and fleet management vendors



ABAX

AFAQY

3.2.3 Arvento Mobile Systems

Cartrack (Karooooo)

Connected Cars

Cox Automotive and Cox2M

Digital Matter

EROAD

Fleet Complete (Powerfleet)

G7 Connect

Geotab

Guidepoint Systems

Intangles

Ituran

Motive Technologies

PassTime GPS

Powerfleet

Procon Analytics

Samsara

SareKon

Spireon

Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

WanWayTech Webfleet

OEM telematics hardware suppliers



Actia

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Gosuncn WeLink

Harman

Hyundai Mobis

Lear

LG Electronics

Marelli

Valeo Visteon

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900