In Time For Holidays, Nutriworks Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Reflexology Simulating Foot Patches On Walmart

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The natural beauty and cosmetic products is set to reach $14 billion dollars in global sales according to a new study by Ecovia Intelligence. As consumers proudly show their preferences for products not full of questionable chemicals, Asian leader NutriWorks has announced its further expansion into the U.S. market.

Following a successful debut on OneLavi, NutriWorks has strengthened their international market reach with a strategic release of their RestoreGlow , CircuFlow , BeautyRest line on retail giant Walmart just ahead of the holiday shopping boom.

NutriWorks' Co-Founder Amy Wong stated,“Consumers across the globe want products that help them feel their best without sacrificing quality and safety. For over 20 years, we have created products to meet this growing demand and have helped customers across Asia and Europe feel rested and refreshed without the use of harsh ingredients. Our RestoreGlow, CircuFlow, and BeautyRest reflexology foot patches utilize ingredients such as essential oils and menthol to help calm the mind, increase energy, and support the body's normal toxin-removing processes.”

Wong added,“Our launch on Walmart has aligned perfectly with the holiday season, a time of both immense joy and unrivaled stress. During these intense weeks, it is essential that people take care of their bodies and minds, as internal problems are often reflected in our appearance. We look forward to making a positive impact on customers' lives and seeing their renewed radiance ahead of the holiday!”

RestoreGlow, CircuFlow, and BeautyRest are built upon centuries of ancient Traditional Chinese Medicine knowledge. When applied to specific zones of the feet, they may elevate the body's healing processes and help to create an improved sense of balance, wellness, and overall blood circulation. The patches do not administer anything through the skin- rather, they utilize natural ingredients and may combat issues such as fatigue, rashes, mild pains, and digestive problems.

“We are proud of not only our product's quality, but also its accessibility and affordability,” said Wong.“Each of our RestoreGlow, CircuFlow, and BeautyRest packages cost $40 dollars for a pack of 20, making them perfect for those traveling to see family this month or searching for stocking stuffers or beauty-lover gift ideas.”

About NutriWorks

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy 'nutrition that works', NutriWorks' supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

