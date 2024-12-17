(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed in Europe 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Europe's seed market size is projected to increase by USD 7.50 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% between 2023 and 2028.

The market is driven by rising demand for biofuels, increasing investments in agricultural research, and growth in usage of oilseeds by animal feed manufacturers. This study identifies the growing usage of seeds with advanced generation traits as another prime reason driving the seed market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in seed technology and increasing adoption of conventional seeds due to trend of organic farming will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the seed market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The seed market is segmented as below:

By Product



Conventional seeds GM seeds

By Type



Grain seeds and oil seeds

Fruits and vegetable seeds Others

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading seed market in Europe vendors that include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bejo Zaden BV, Corteva Inc., DLF Seeds AS, Enza Zaden Beheer B.V., FMC Corp., Gans Dunhaung Seed, Groupe Limagrain, KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Land O Lakes Inc., Mahyco Pvt. Ltd., Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV, Royal Barenbrug Group, Sakata Seed Corp., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., and UPL Ltd.

Also, the seed market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

