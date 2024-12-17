(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sustainability and Circular in the European Industrial Emissions Management Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The impacts of economic growth, rapid industrialization, and urbanization directly relate to a rise in emissions of toxic and harmful pollutants, often associated with human activity. While natural disasters such as wildfires can also play a role in air pollution, industries represent the majority of emissions point sources (compared to non-point or area sources), with power generation, manufacturing, chemicals, oil and gas, waste incineration, and cement production standing out as highly emitting segments.

Harmful substances released through industrial processes can be classified into air pollutants, air toxics, and greenhouse gases. Air pollutants include carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, ozone, particulate matter, and lead.

Air toxics encompass hazardous substances with smaller emissions levels but pose important health risks. These are arsenic, asbestos, benzene, chlorine, and cyanide compounds, among others. Lastly, some of the most relevant greenhouse gases are carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide. National and international frameworks and policies regulate these emissions and the concentration of these substances, often establishing air quality standards for industries.

The report analyzes the European industrial emissions management systems market from a technological perspective, covering relevant air pollution control methods, namely solids separation, oxidation, absorption, NOx control solutions, and smart systems. The market is studied through the lens of the publisher's proprietary 6P Framework, covering the transition from Policies, Products, Processes, Personas, and Partnerships to Platforms. The analysis also includes growth trends, opportunities, and forecasts. Important growth opportunities in the industry include as-a-service business models, retrofit systems, and resource recovery solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Emissions Management Systems Market

Industrial Emissions Management Systems Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Air Pollutants

Air Toxics and Greenhouse Gases

The 6P Framework for the Future of the ESG, Sustainability & Circular Economy - A Pathway to Net Zero?



Policies



Products



Processes



Personas



Partnerships

Platforms

Distribution Channels

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast



Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Alternative Business Models to Tackle Financial Constraints

Growth Opportunity 2: Retrofit Emissions Control Equipment for Widespread Adoption Growth Opportunity 3: Resource Recovery for Additional Revenue Streams

For more information about this report visit

