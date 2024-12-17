FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Delivers Keynote Address At 20Th Annual Satellite Industry Association Dod Commercial SATCOM Workshop

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Satellite Association (SIA) today thanked Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel for delivering the Tuesday keynote address at SIA's DoD Commercial SATCOM being held in Arlington, VA. Chairwoman Rosenworcel spoke before a gathering of U.S. and Military leaders, and Satellite Industry Executives as SIA celebrated the 20th anniversary of its premiere workshop event.

During the address, the Chairwoman shared her perspective about the future of the space economy and highlighted the FCC's Space Bureau accomplishments. During her tenure as Chairwoman, the FCC created the Space Bureau and has worked diligently to advance the Commission's Space Innovation Agenda to help ensure America's continued leadership in the commercial space industry.

“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our Workshop, on behalf of SIA and its members, I would like to thank Chairwoman Rosenworcel for delivering today's keynote address,” said Tom Stroup, president of the Satellite Industry Association.“As leader of the FCC, the Commission has continuously recognized the unprecedented growth of the commercial space industry and the increasing importance of critical services provided by satellites.

“In addition to creating the Space Bureau, Chairwoman Rosenworcel recruited a first-class team to lead the Commission's initiatives to foster and keep pace with technological innovations driving the growth across our industry. Under her leadership, the Commission adopted reforms to streamline satellite licensing, introduced spectrum bands for space launches, revised the spectrum sharing rules for NGSO satellite operators, and developed policies for in-orbit activities and space sustainability. Earlier this year, the U.S. became the first country to adopt a framework for supplemental coverage of service from space. SIA and its members look forward to continuing to work with the Commission and its leadership to further ensure America's continued role as the long-term global leader in space innovation and satellite technology”

To view a copy of FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel's written remarks, please click on the following link.

The 20th Annual DoD Commercial SATCOM Workshop, co-hosted by the Satellite Industry Association and the United States Space Command (USSPACECOM*), is being held on December 16th-18th in Arlington, VA. The Workshop is one of the Association's premier annual events and this year it features more than 50 speakers from the U.S. Government and the commercial satellite industry. For two decades, the Workshop has brought together U.S. Government and military leaders and decision-makers with the commercial satellite industry. For more information regarding the Workshop, please visit the Workshop website at .

* Note: U.S. Space Command co-sponsorship of this event does not constitute federal endorsement of SIA or any other sponsors of this workshop.

About The Satellite Industry Association

SIA is a U.S.-based trade association providing representation of the leading satellite operators, service providers, manufacturers, launch services providers, and ground equipment suppliers. For more than two decades, SIA has advocated on behalf of the U.S. satellite industry on policy, regulatory, and legislative issues affecting the satellite business. For more information, visit .

SIA Executive Members include: Amazon; Comtech; DIRECTV; EchoStar Corporation; Eutelsat Group; HawkEye 360; Intelsat S.A.; Iridium Communications Inc.; Kratos Defense & Security Solutions; Ligado Networks; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman; Planet Labs PBC; SES Americom, Inc.; Spire Global Inc.; and Viasat Inc. SIA Associate Members include: ABS US Corp.; The Aerospace Corporation; Artel, LLC; AST Space Mobile; Astranis Space Technologies Corp.; The Boeing Company; Eutelsat America Corp + OneWeb Technologies; ExoAnalytic Solutions; Inmarsat, Inc.; Kinematics; Kymeta Corporation; Lynk; Omnispace; Ovzon; Panasonic Avionics Corporation; Skyloom; Telesat and ULA. SIA Affiliate Members include: Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld LLP; AvL Technologies; COMSAT; Digital Locations, Inc.; DLA Piper; Globalstar; Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn); Hogan Lovells; Integrasys LLC; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; Media Broadcast Satellite; Orbital Research; Peraton; Plexus Corp; Quadsat; Sheppard Mullin; Wiley; Xairos Systems Inc., and XTAR, LLC.

SIA Media Contact: Dean Hirasawa

Endeavour Communications

