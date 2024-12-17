ALTA DATA TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES EMBEDDED PP194 WMUX MEZZANINE BOARD WITH ETHERNET CONNECTIVITY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Small, Embedded 1553-Ethernet Converter Mezzanine

Alta Solutions Provider - Top 10 in for MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC

PP194 WMUX Interface Advances Designs of Embedded and Portable F-16 Avionics Platforms

- Harry Wild, VP of SalesRIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rio Rancho, NM (December 16, 2024) – Alta Data Technologies (Alta) announces the release of the MEZ-EWMUXTM, a mini embedded mezzanine board for MIL-STD-1553 networks. The MEZ-EWMUX provides one PP194 WMUX channel (wing) with an Ethernet backplane interface on a small 3.6x5.6cm PCB. Ideal for embedded test and mission F-16 systems. The product is available now for immediate delivery in Full Function CIU, RIU and BM functions capability."We've had several customers ask us to provide the inner workings of our popular, real-time Ethernet-PP194 WMUX converter, ENET, for their embedded systems, and this resulted in the new MEZ-EWMUX product," states Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta. "Customers can quickly integrate this small mezzanine PCB into their system and utilize the same AltaAPI SDK software as our other products, often without even recompiling their application. For new customers, the Berkley socket layer means the MEZ-EWMUX will work with almost any operating system."The product includes design reference card with complete schematics, STEP 3-D files, and breakout cables for bench testing. The customer can connect the MEZDEV-E01 board to their development computer via Ethernet and write their application while designing the hardware. The MEZ-EWMUX is ideal for any rugged, custom requirement.About Alta Data TechnologiesAlta is a rapidly growing company that provides industry-leading 1553 and ARINC products. Products are offered in high-density channel configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes, and the AltaAPI, AltaView Analyzer, and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal software packages. Other products include: PMC, XMC, PCI Express, PCI, PC/104, cPCI, PXI, PXIe, ThunderboltTM, and USB – all backed with a 5-year warranty. Operating system platforms include MS Windows, Linux, VxWorks, Greenhills Software' Integrity, National Instruments' LabVIEW/Windows. Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. For more information, contact Alta at .

Harry Wild

Alta Data Technologies

+18059645390 ext.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.