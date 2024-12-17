We And Southern Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Some regions, even if they belong to another country, have a unique significance for other neighboring states. This includes Jordan's relationship with southern Syria. Here, I am not only referring to the land, terrain, social structure, and the overlap of tribes and families but also to the interests and challenges imposed by these factors. These issues become more prominent and evident during crises and disasters.

Southern Syria, despite the Jordanian state and Jordanians' awareness of its significance and special relationship with the Kingdom, several challenges, risks, and new dimensions have emerged at the onset of the Syrian crisis in 2011. The refugee influx during the crisis primarily came from southern Syria. Economic and trade relations with and through Syria are closely tied to the security of the south and its people. When extremist militias were stationed at our borders, they were located in southern Syria, and their presence cost us the blood of Arab Army martyrs during an attack originating from the Rukban camp, which has been-and remains-a burden on Jordan despite being located on Syrian territory.

After Russian forces withdrew due to Russia's involvement in the war in Ukraine, southern Syria became a source of security, military, and social concern due to the drug and arms trade. This trade was facilitated by sectarian militias, remnants of the former Syrian regime, and smuggling gangs. Moreover, with the initial movements in northern Syria before the fall of Bashar Al-Assad, the Nasib or Jaber border crossing was closed by Syrian factions.

With Israeli aggression on Syrian territory and the occupation advancing within 25 kilometers of Damascus, southern Syria took on a new geographic, political, and military dimension within the region's military structure. Even amidst ongoing fears of potential chaos in Syria, southern Syria is likely to become an overwhelming burden on Jordan.

Syria's stability and unity are in Jordan's interest and represent a goal for all Jordanian efforts. However, the failure to achieve this-whether fully or partially-turns southern Syria into a different story, a dossier with details and interests that are purely Jordanian.