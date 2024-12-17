Banorte, Chaired By Carlos Hank González, Is Recognized By Google Cloud For Accelerating Digital Innovation In Mexican Banking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



First Mexican company to win the Dora Award in the category of Large-Scale Improvements Throughout the Organization This award recognizes companies around the world that are defining the future of by leveraging cloud and automating software innovation and improvement processes.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte has won the DORA Cloud 2024 Award in the category of Large-Scale Improvements Throughout the Organization for accelerating software innovation in financial services. As a result, it is the first Mexican company to receive this important global recognition for its digital transformation.

DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) is a Google Cloud program that examines the capabilities, practices, and metrics for cloud-based technology innovation implemented by the world's leading innovation organizations and teams.

"Two years ago we joined the Google Cloud DORA program to strengthen our ability to innovate, accelerate changes and transform platforms and applications throughout Grupo Financiero Banorte. This has allowed us to respond with agility and immediacy to the accelerated digital transformation and the changing needs of users of the financial system," said Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Administration Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Nathen Harvey, DORA Lead, Google Cloud, said: "The DORA program helps technology-driven teams improve their focus on people, process, and tools, enabling faster innovation. We recognize Grupo Financiero Banorte for embracing modern cloud approaches, technology, and organizational culture, which enables them to respond quickly to market changes and customer needs."

In the Scaling Improvement Throughout Your Organization award category, the following results were recognized:



We were able to increase the number of software developments, enhancements and/or updates per day, which was a significant increase from the previous bi-weekly release cycles.

Reduced turnaround time to less than two days for requested changes to the Group's platforms, tools, applications and digital solutions, freeing up valuable software development time

Reduce operational and software development costs by 20%, streamline processes, and automate technology tasks Projected 30% reduction in technology infrastructure costs

About Banorte



Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It provides financial services to individuals and corporations through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management and remittance businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest retirement savings fund in Mexico in terms of assets under management. GFNorte is a public company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange and has 33,696 employees, 1,177 branches, 11,027 ATMs, 220,237 POS terminals and 17,960 correspondents.

