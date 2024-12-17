Urbangeekz Unveils 2Nd Annual Urbangeekz 50 List Highlighting Leaders In Tech, Innovation And Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Black-owned digital news outlet

UrbanGeekz

has unveiled its 2nd annual UrbanGeekz 50: Gamechangers in Tech, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship List , recognizing fifty outstanding leaders in tech, venture, entrepreneurship, and the innovation economy.

Drawing on UrbanGeekz's work and recommendations from independent experts, UrbanGeekz 50 2024 celebrates trailblazing disruptors in various industries across three continents. Using a unique set of data points, honorees were assessed on the reach, influence, and significance of their work.

"We will continue to pay homage to disputers who provide community, mentorship, much-needed resources."

The list celebrates brilliant technologists, founders who've raised millions of dollars, and exceptional leaders of Black-led unicorns: game-changers like

Candace Mitchell , Shola Akinlade ,

Fawn Weaver , and

Lamar Tyler , to name a few.

Once again, this year's listicle is curated into ten verticals that highlight mainly, but not exclusively, tech. The categories are Software , Venture ,

FinTech , AI & Machine Learning , Digital Media , Food, Climate & Health , Business-to-Consumer ,

Community Builders & Ecosystem Warriors , Africa , and Europe .

"Most of our honorees are Black Americans," said UrbanGeekz founder and CEO Kunbi Tinuoye. "However, as we extend our international coverage, we will continue highlighting Africa and Europe's best and brightest minds."

"Much like

last year ,

Community Builders & Ecosystem Warriors is a prominent cohort," adds Tinuoye. "We will continue to pay homage to disputers who provide community, mentorship, much-needed resources, and financial opportunities to help Black innovators thrive, often against the odds."

"This year, we exclusively highlighted Black men in our Digital Media vertical. With so many skewed narratives centered around our brothas, we want to celebrate Black men's contributions to reclaiming their narratives with nuanced storytelling that highlights the complexity and diverse aspects of Black culture."

"One notable leader in our Digital vertical is

DéVon Christopher Johnson , CEO of BleuLife Media Group, a full-scale media company targeting a multicultural male audience. Johnson is also the co-founder of the

Black Owned Media Equity & Sustainability Institute (BOMESI) , a nonprofit organization quietly working behind the scenes to empower Black-owned media outlets to scale their operations."

Some standout players on this year's list include technologist

Candace Mitchell , the gifted Georgia Tech alum who has diligently scaled her AI-driven hair brand into a global powerhouse for the better part of 12 years.

Other notable awardees include

Asegun Henry , the founder and CTO of Fourth Power. He has spent the past decade developing new industrial-scale energy technologies to mitigate climate change. Henry's research has led to multiple scientific breakthroughs that have redefined the limits of what's possible.

Fawn Weaver

is the founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest, the fastest-growing whiskey brand in the States. The Black-owned liquor empire is valued at an impressive $1.1 billion.

MIT alum

Sam Udotong

is the co-founder and CTO of Fireflies, which uses generative AI to make meetings easy for participants. The company has raised over $19 million and scaled significantly over the past year.

"This year's sponsor is

SL DeBarros Law Firm , which provides legal representation in business, labor & employment, and sports & entertainment."

