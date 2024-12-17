The global cordless jobsite lights market is fragmented owing to the existence of local and global players. Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, TTI, Makita, and SCANGRIP, among others, are the few prominent vendors in the cordless jobsite lights market.

The market is highly clustered in developed regions like North America and Europe. In contrast, it is emerging in developing economies, such as China and India in the APAC region.

International vendors are increasing their footprint, which causes difficulties for regional vendors in competing with them, especially in terms of technology and consumer base. Therefore, vendors must expand their geographical presence while reviving domestic demand to stay competitive in the cordless jobsite lights market landscape.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

LED cordless job site lights are in high demand in the cordless jobsite lights market due to a global shift toward sustainability, and environmental concerns are gaining momentum. LED lights have longer lifespans and use less energy, reducing the number of times bulbs need to be replaced, thus reducing the overall carbon emissions from lighting on construction sites. Less power consumption is required to produce the same or even higher brightness levels with LED, unlike conventional lighting options like incandescent bulbs, halogen lamps, or fluorescent tubes.

For instance, MILWAUKEE offers LED site lights, which provide full-day runtime in portable packages. The lights utilize the most advanced lighting technology to deliver a consistent beam, optimized color temperature, and true representation of colors and detail, leading to a more productive work area.

Expansion of Rechargeable Jobsite Lights Market

High-quality rechargeable light bulbs with advanced battery technologies are becoming increasingly popular in the global cordless jobsite lights market. They last longer than conventional lighting solutions, with usable hours ranging from 10,000 and beyond. This improvement shows that fewer replacements will be needed, as is the trend with the normal bulbs. This is due to the increased usage of advanced Li-Ion batteries that perform better than the previous ones. Such batteries perform many charge and discharge cycles without the main deterioration of their ability to perform effectively.

For instance, Milwaukee's M18 ROCKET Tower light provides up to 10,000 hours of reliable light. Its M18 batteries support extended runtime and sustained brightness, while their efficient charging and discharging cycles minimize downtime and ensure that the light remains operational for extended periods. Hence, such factors are propelling the growth of rechargeable cordless jobsite lights.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The North American region dominates the global cordless jobsite lights market due to ongoing infrastructure projects, technological advancements, and stringent workplace safety regulations that propel the growth. In 2023, North America held over 37% of the global cordless jobsite lights market share.

Furthermore, the region promises to maintain its position during the forecast period, with revenue mostly generated from the U.S., the largest economy in the region. North America is home to numerous large industries, including the automobile, construction, aerospace, electronics, and packaging. With growing construction, it is expected that the cordless jobsite lights market is likely to grow at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

Europe holds a significant position in the global cordless jobsite lights market. The major markets in Europe include the U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. Other markets, such as the Netherlands and Belgium, are expected to be promising due to the rising industrial growth. The increasing expenditure of consumers on home improvement, renovation, and remodeling is primarily driving the market for jobsites lights in the region.

Moreover, APAC is growing at the highest CAGR in the global cordless jobsite lights market during the forecast period because of the increasing large-scale construction and mining industry in countries like China, Japan, and India. APAC is expected to witness exponential growth in the market during the forecast period due to the growing residential construction activities. The region also has a few significant companies in the market, including Stanely Black & Decker, TTI, and many others.

VENDORS LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles



Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch Techtronic Industries

Other Prominent Vendors



Makita

Emerson Electric Co.

Koki Holdings Co.

Hilti

CHERVON

Einhell

Snap-on Incorporated

POSITEC

SCANGRIP (Hultafors Group)

MasterForce

Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co., Ltd.

APS Lighting & Safety (Vignal Group)

GENTOS Co, Ltd.

Feit Electric

GROZ

Silverline

VonHaus (Domu Brands Ltd)

Streamlight Inc.

Klein Tools

Bayco Products, Inc.

CK Tools

VARTA AG

Philips

Eaton

Triton Intertech

Dorcy NITECORE

