King Receives Iraq Parliament Speaker
Date
12/17/2024 2:13:44 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al Mashhadani at Al Husseiniya Palace.
The meeting, attended by HRH crown prince Hussein, covered deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, with His Majesty expressing keenness to expand cooperation in various fields, especially in parliamentary areas, and congratulating Mashhadani on his election as speaker, according to a Royal Court statement.
Discussions touched on regional developments, especially the situation in Syria and the need to safeguard the country's security and stability, as well as efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni attended the meeting.
MENAFN17122024000028011005ID1109003693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.