King Receives Iraq Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Tuesday received Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al Mashhadani at Al Husseiniya Palace.

The meeting, attended by HRH Hussein, covered deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, with His Majesty expressing keenness to expand cooperation in various fields, especially in parliamentary areas, and congratulating Mashhadani on his election as speaker, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions touched on regional developments, especially the situation in Syria and the need to safeguard the country's security and stability, as well as efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni attended the meeting.